Rugelach are the quintessential Jewish pastry, typically filled with fruit and nuts or chocolate and cinnamon. Some use a yeast-based dough; these do not.

This dough is not sweet, so you want a sweet filling and a good dusting of confectionary sugar over the top. With a cup of tea or coffee, rugelach are the perfect thing to put out on Shabbat afternoon for drop-in guests (or any other time, for that matter).