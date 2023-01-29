Rugelach are the quintessential Jewish pastry, typically filled with fruit and nuts or chocolate and cinnamon. Some use a yeast-based dough; these do not.
This dough is not sweet, so you want a sweet filling and a good dusting of confectionary sugar over the top. With a cup of tea or coffee, rugelach are the perfect thing to put out on Shabbat afternoon for drop-in guests (or any other time, for that matter).
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ cup oil
- ½ cup boiling water
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract OR 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (plus some zest)
Filling
- Date paste
- Walnuts, chopped
- Optional: chocolate chips or chopped chocolate
- Optional: desiccated coconut
Directions
- Sift the flour into a bowl. Add the baking powder, oil, salt, and vanilla or lemon.
- Pour the boiling water into the bowl and mix with a spoon until the dough comes together in a ball. Set aside to cool.
- Once the dough has reached room temperature, see if it feels too sticky or loose to work with. If so, add more flour, a little at a time, until it is workable.
- Divide dough into two equal parts.
- Lay a sheet of parchment paper out on your counter. Roll one piece of dough into a ball and place in the center of the parchment paper. Roll it out into a circle. It’s okay if it’s not perfectly round. You want the dough thin, but not too thin that it will break when you try to roll it up.
- Spread a layer of date paste over the dough and sprinkle with chopped walnuts. Optional: Add desiccated coconut and/or chocolate chips as well.
- Use a sharp knife to cut the dough into 8 triangles (pizza-style). Roll each triangle up, starting at the wide end. Try to keep them as tight as possible.
- Repeat with remaining dough.
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper (with cooking oil spray).
- Gently pick up the rugelach and transfer to the baking sheet, leaving a small amount of space between them (they will not grow exponentially).
- Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 20-25 minutes.
- Cool. Dust with confectioners sugar.
Yields: 16 rugelach
