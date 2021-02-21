Some of you are die-hard purists, and won't stray from the Mohn Poppyseed or Prune Lekvar hamantaschen, but if you like to venture out into new territory, give these cheesecake hamantaschen a try. With a graham cracker crumb on the outside, and a cheesecake filling, these are not your average hamantaschen. I added a dab of strawberry or raspberry jam into some of them for a berry-cheesecake taste, and you could do the same with chocolate or blueberry or caramel.

To get the graham cracker crumbs on the outside, first I rolled the dough:

Sprinkled it with the crumbs.

Covered it with parchment paper and gently rolled over it to press the crumbs into the dough.

I flipped the dough over so the crumbed side is now on the bottom (and therefore the exterior of the hamantaschen), peeled off the top piece of parchment paper, and continued with the process.

If this is your first foray into hamantaschen, hop on over to my Mohn Poppyseed Hamantaschen recipe for a more comprehensive guide.

NOTE: For the smaller size, I used a regular drinking glass, and for the larger ones I used a wider mug. For the larger ones, you need to leave the dough a little thicker when rolling.

Also: If you'll be sharing these with others, make sure to indicate that they are dairy.