Bernie is not a Jewish name, but let’s unpack the name and see how it became so popular.

Bernard, and its diminutive Bernie, is an anglicization of the German name Bernhard—bern meaning “bear” and hard meaning “brave” or “strong.”

The Jewish name Dovber (or Dov Ber) is a Hebrew-Yiddish tautological name meaning “bear-bear.” The Hebrew name is Dov and the Yiddish translation is Ber.

This is similar to Aryeh Leib (lion-lion), Tzvi Hersh (deer-deer), and Zev Volf (wolf-wolf).

It is one of a handful of Jewish names from the animal kingdom. Others include: Rachel (sheep), Tzipporah (bird), and Yonah (dove).