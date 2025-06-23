Bernie is not a Jewish name, but let’s unpack the name and see how it became so popular.
Bernard, and its diminutive Bernie, is an anglicization of the German name Bernhard—bern meaning “bear” and hard meaning “brave” or “strong.”
The Jewish name Dovber (or Dov Ber) is a Hebrew-Yiddish tautological name meaning “bear-bear.” The Hebrew name is Dov and the Yiddish translation is Ber.
This is similar to Aryeh Leib (lion-lion), Tzvi Hersh (deer-deer), and Zev Volf (wolf-wolf).
It is one of a handful of Jewish names from the animal kingdom. Others include: Rachel (sheep), Tzipporah (bird), and Yonah (dove).
Nicknames
Common nicknames for Dov Ber include Berel, Berele, Berish, Berke, Berry, Dova’le, and Dovie.
Why Are So Many Jewish Guys Named Bernie?
The second leader of the Chassidic movement was named Rabbi Dov Ber, known as the Maggid of Mezrich. Many subsequent Chassidic masters, such as Rabbi Dov Ber of Lubavitch (the Mitteler Rebbe), were named for him.
As a result, this name was particularly popular among Eastern European Jews.
When they immigrated to the US around the turn of the 20th century, many of them and their descendants opted for the American-sounding Bernard (or “Bernie”) for their legal names.
(Of course, this is only part of the story. Some Dovbers are not named for Chassidic leaders. And some "Bernies" are not even Dovbers, but actually Baruchs, Binyamins, or something else entirely.)
Start a Discussion