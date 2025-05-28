Tzipporah, sometimes spelled Zipporah, is a popular Jewish girl’s name related to the root word tzipor, which means “bird.”

Tzipporah was the daughter of Jethro, wife of Moses, and mother of their sons, Gershom and Eliezer.



The Midrash explains that just as a bird is admired for its beauty, Tzipporah was admired for her loveliness.

Names with similar meanings often used interchangeably or as co-names, include: Faiga, Faigel, or Faigy. Tzippy, Tzippa, and Tzipke are often used as nicknames.

