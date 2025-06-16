Hyman, and its diminutive Hymie, was a popular name among male Jewish immigrants to America in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
During the course of the 20th century it became a derogatory ethnic slur.
Where did the name come from?
It is an anglicization of the Jewish name Chaim.
Also spelled Chayim, Chaim is a popular boy’s name, meaning “life.” The equivalent for girls is Chaya or Chava.
These life-affirming names are sometimes added to a very sick person’s name, to help ensure recovery.
Join the Discussion