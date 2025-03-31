Pesach is a Jewish boy’s name and is the Hebrew name for the festival of Passover. Pesach celebrates our freedom from our oppression and the first step towards receiving the Torah and becoming a nation.

The name actually has Biblical, non calendrical, roots, as פסח (pronounced Pah-say-ach) is recorded in the genealogical records of Ezra 2 and I Chronicles 4.

However, in its modern iteration, it has been suggested that the name Pesach was probably given to a baby boy born on the holiday.

Pesach is the only holiday that is also a common given name. (There was a given name Chanukah, which seems to have fallen out of use).

Interestingly Nisan—the month in which Pesach is celebrated—is the only month also used as a boy’s name (Sivan is a popular girl’s name in Modern Hebrew).