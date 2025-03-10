Esther is a popular Jewish name, most closely associated with Queen Esther, the heroine of the Purim story. As documented in the Book of Esther, she put her own life at risk to expose Haman’s plot to annihilate all the Jews in the extensive Persian empire.

Esther is a Persian name (see: Is Esther Named for a Pagan God?), related to the “morning star.”

In Hebrew, it is related to the root word for “hidden,” as G‑d’s intervention was hidden throughout the entire turn of events. On the surface, all one sees is a dramatic tale of palace intrigue, but behind the scenes, every development was intimately guided by His hand.