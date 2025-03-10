Esther is a popular Jewish name, most closely associated with Queen Esther, the heroine of the Purim story. As documented in the Book of Esther, she put her own life at risk to expose Haman’s plot to annihilate all the Jews in the extensive Persian empire.
Esther is a Persian name (see: Is Esther Named for a Pagan God?),1 related to the “morning star.”
In Hebrew, it is related to the root word for “hidden,” as G‑d’s intervention was hidden throughout the entire turn of events.2 On the surface, all one sees is a dramatic tale of palace intrigue, but behind the scenes, every development was intimately guided by His hand.
Common Pairings
Queen Esther’s Hebrew name was Hadassah,3 which means myrtle, an indication that her actions were as pleasing as the fragrance of myrtle. The two names are often paired: Esther Hadassah or Hadassah Esther.
Also commonly given is the name Esther Malka, which means “Queen Esther.”
Contemporary Esthers are often called Estie (which can also be spelled Esti, Esty or Estee).
Fun facts
Esther was one of only seven prophetesses in Jewish history: Sarah, Miriam, Deborah, Hannah, Abigail, Huldah, and … Esther! She is also one of just two women to have a book of Scripture named for her (the other is Ruth the Convertess).
