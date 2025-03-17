Feivel is a Yiddish boys’ name, meaning “bright,” “light,” or “shining.” The original (and still used) form of this name is Feivish, a corruption of phoeubus, “bright,” in Greek.

Feivel is often appended to Uri (Hebrew for “fire”) or Shraga (Aramaic for “lamp”). The use of light-themed names traces back to the Talmudic era, if not earlier, when there were great sages with names like Meir and Nehorai, which mean “luminary” in Hebrew and Aramaic respectively.

The Chassidic masters teach that it only takes a small amount of light to illuminate the darkness, encouraging us to add light to the world via good deeds and spreading Judaism, which will ultimately redeem us from the dark exile and bring us to the time of Redemption.

