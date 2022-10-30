This question has been debated for thousands of years. The Torah establishes that the embryo begins to take form 40 days after conception, but there are varying opinions when the soul enters the body.

From Conception The Talmud records a debate between the Roman Emperor Antoninus and his friend Rabbi Judah the Prince, redactor of the Mishnah: Antoninus said to Rabbi Judah: From when is the soul placed in a person? Is it from the moment of conception or from the moment of the formation [of the embryo, which happens 40 days later]? Rabbi Judah replied that it happens at the time of formation. Antoninus challenged the assertion: Can an unsalted piece of meat last for even three days without rotting? [Surely an embryo could not exist for 40 days without a soul!] Rather, [the soul must be present] from the moment of conception! Rabbi Judah conceded: Antoninus taught me this matter, and Scripture even supports him . . .

Time of Formation Elsewhere, the Talmud states without any debate that the soul enters at the time of formation: Rabbi Yochanan and Rabbi Elazar both say: The Torah was given in 40 days [that Moses spent atop Mount Sinai] and the soul is formed in 40 days.

Long After Birth The mystics give a much later time frame for the soul’s entrance. They say that the soul begins an early phase of entry at the time of brit milah (or for a girl, baby naming) and then completes its entry when the child starts becoming accustomed to following Torah and mitzvahs. Alternatively, the Zohar states that the soul’s entry into a man’s body is completed when he reaches age 13 years and a day, and into a woman’s body when she reaches age 12. The Midrash Rabbah also proposes that there are different phases for the entry of the soul, based on the verse in Ecclesiastes, “Better a poor and wise child than an old and foolish king . . .” The interprets the “old and foolish king” as the yetzer harah, the evil inclination or “animalistic soul,” since it has been with the person since birth, while the yetzer tov, G‑dly inclination, is called a “wise child,” as it only (fully) enters at the age of bar or bat mitzvah.

Two Souls? Torah in Utero Based on the Midrash, it is tempting to reconcile the differing statements by explaining that there are multiple things referred to as a “soul.” There is the soul that simply converts a person from a dead hunk of meat into a living, breathing and thinking organism, referred to as nefesh hachiyunit (“life-soul”) or nefesh habehamit (“animal soul”). This is the soul referred to by Rabbi Judah and Antoninus, who debated whether it enters at conception or when the embryo begins to take form. And then there is the nefesh Elokit (“G‑dly soul”), which we are told enters at the time of circumcision or when the baby is given her Hebrew name. However, it appears that the G‑dly soul is already present in some way in the womb, as the Talmud states that each child is taught the entire Torah while still in utero. Presumably, this activity would be done by a G‑dly soul, leaving us to reconcile the many contradictory statements about the soul’s entrance.