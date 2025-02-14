Every week, our “Ask the Rabbi” inbox is full of questions. We never know what to expect; the questions are as diverse as the Jewish people! Here is a sampling of some of the recent questions we’ve been asked (with all identifying information removed):

Can I Cover My Head With Something Other Than a Kippah ?

Question

Do I have to wear a standard store-bought yarmulke/kippah or can I wear another type of headcovering?

Answer

Technically, you can wear any headcovering; the idea is to cover your head. Yarmulkes are designed to stay on, but a cap or anything you’re comfortable with works too.

Rabbi Eliezer

Further Reading: Everything you need to know about wearing a kippah

Would We Be Allowed to Extend Our Lives if the Technology Existed?

Question

If a pill existed that could extend a person’s life, would it be problematic to use it? How would it align with the idea that every individual’s lifespan is determined by G‑d?

Answer

It is true that G‑d decides how long each person will live, but it is important to remember that nature, too, is G‑d’s creation, through which He orchestrates the world. In fact, if you examine the book of Genesis, you will see that people were originally created with much longer life spans (Adam died at age 930, Noah was almost 500 when he started building the ark, and Methuselah lived a record 969 years) — all within the natural realm.

As long as one is following the G‑d-given laws of the Torah, then there is nothing wrong with trying to extend life, provided one recognizes that ultimately—no matter what schemes people come up with—it is entirely in G‑d’s hands.

Rabbi Yehuda

Read: Why Did People in the First Millennia Live for So Long?

Can I Wear Wool and Rayon Together?

Question

Is a shirt made out of rayon and wool considered shatnez?

Answer

The prohibition of shatnez applies only to clothes containing both wool and linen. Other fabric combinations are not a problem.

Check out this link for more information about this observance.

Rebbetzin Chani

Can I Extinguish a Yahrzeit Candle at Night?

Question

Can I snuff out a yahrzeit candle before going to sleep? I’m afraid to leave it burning overnight.

Answer

The tradition is for the candle to be lit for the 24 hours of the yahrzeit. There are ways to do this while ensuring safety procedures are adhered to. For example, you could place the candle on an aluminum or metal pan, on a flat surface that is not close to anything flammable. You can also place it inside the sink. If these are not options, check if your local synagogue allows you to leave a lit candle there.

Rabbi Eliezer

Can I Go Out to Eat After My Parent’s Yahrzeit?

Question

May I eat out at a restaurant the night right after my parent’s yahrzeit?

Answer

Yes, once the 24 hours of the yahrzeit have ended, you can go to restaurants and do whatever you usually do. In fact, this can be a perfect opportunity to celebrate the life lessons from your departed parent and draw inspiration from them for the year ahead.

Rabbi Choni

Read: More Yahrzeit Customs

Donate “ Challah Dough” to the Poor?

Question

Can I donate the ritually separated piece of challah dough to someone in need?

Answer

No, it should (theoretically) be given to a Kohen. Since nowadays the Kohanim are generally ritually impure and may not eat the challah, it may not be eaten by anyone and must instead be burned, as mentioned in the Code of Jewish Law, Yoreh Deah 322:5.

Rabbi Choni

Explore: Everything You Need to Know About Separating Challah

Can I Buy Refurbished Kitchen Appliances?

Question

May I purchase refurbished appliances such as a food processor or blender?

Answer

From a kosher standpoint, it would be considered non-kosher and would need to be koshered in boiling water. Although it was power-washed with hot water before being resold, that likely would not suffice for koshering.

If the appliance is made of metal only, you can purchase it and then kosher the blade yourself. However, since most of them also contain plastic, glass or other materials, which are not necessarily easy to kosher, I would advise against getting refurbished appliances altogether. (Obviously, this would not apply to an appliance like a fridge or freezer, which does not need to be kosher in the first place.)

Rabbi Mendel

Can I Wear a Fitness Tracker on Shabbat ?

Question

Am I allowed to wear a fitness tracker on Shabbat? What are the potential issues?

Answer

According to most halachic authorities, fitness trackers and other wearable technologies should not be worn on Shabbat or Yom Tov. These gadgets measure your heart rate, gather electrical signals from your skin, and often have accelerometers to measure your steps and movement, which is forbidden on Shabbat. Although this happens indirectly, just by you moving around while wearing the device, since you wish for those things to be measured, it is not allowed.

On top of that, the very act of measuring might be forbidden on Shabbat.

Nevertheless, this is a complex topic, so I would advise you to speak to your personal rabbi—especially in case of medical need.



Rabbi Mendel