Going into this year's International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, everyone knew it was going to be an emotion-laden weekend. War has been raging in and around the Holy Land for more than 400 days, many hostages are not home, and antisemitism has reared its ugly head from Amsterdam to Montreal.

Then, just days before the conference was set to open, we received the devastating news that Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan of the UAE had been abducted in Dubai and brutally murdered by terrorists.

This was also the first conference since the untimely passing of Rabbi Moshe Kotkarsky, the vice chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch, a powerful and unmissable presence at the yearly gathering. Going into the conference, it was clear that Rabbi Kotlarsky’s larger-than-life personality was going to be sorely missed.

As you can imagine, the conference was emotional, and there were plenty of tears. But the tears mingled with laughter, and there were so many high moments as well, when the incredible spiritual strength of Chabad—inspired and guided by the Rebbe—came to the fore. Here are five such moments: