Mr. Elliot Lasky, a spiritual seeker, once came to see the Rebbe with a burning question.

“In our prayers, we proclaim, Hear O Israel, Hashem is our G‑d, Hashem is One. Rebbe, Hashem is One seems like a universal statement. Why does the Torah single out the people of Israel? How can it be said that the Creator of all is ‘our’ G‑d? Isn’t there only one G‑d for all peoples, whether you’re a Jew, an African, or an Indian?”

The Rebbe replied: “The essence of an African is to be who he truly is as an African; the essence of an Indian is to be who he truly is as an Indian. And the essence of a Jew is to be bound to G‑d through His Torah and mitzvot.”

Here, the Rebbe reveals an essential clue in our quest to unearth our sacred purpose. Your life circumstances, such as family, community, tradition, and the environment into which you were born, are an intrinsic part of your selfhood as fashioned by G‑d. You were born into a cradle of circumstance intended to help nurture you into the person you were made to be, starting with the spiritual tradition into which you were born.

In contrast to this providential approach to one’s roots, religious traditions for millennia have invested in growing their numbers and seeking to convert people from other traditions to their own. At the heart of these efforts is the satisfaction and validation of drawing others into your world, as well as the pride of having delivered salvation to the members of an opposing tradition.

The Jewish approach is decidedly different. While Judaism is welcoming to converts, it does not proselytize.

This is because Judaism does not believe you must be Jewish to find G‑d, spiritual enlightenment, salvation, or to live righteously. From the Jewish perspective, there are seven laws handed down since Noah that represent a universal code of morality, and by following these laws, every human being can live a life in accordance with G‑d. Judaism believes that every human being is created in the Divine image, that each has a mission to fulfill, and that one need not be Jewish to fulfill their G‑d-given purpose.

This was the message provided to renowned psychological researcher and Yale Professor Reuven Feuerstein when he came before the Rebbe with a unique moral and cultural dilemma.

At the time, Feuerstein had been working with the Navajo tribe to develop programs that would help them preserve their tribal cultural knowledge across generations. In the process of learning about the tribe’s symbolism and icons of worship, the question arose for Feuerstein— as an observant Jew, should he be involved in training the Navajo to transmit their unique mythology? After weeks of wrestling with the question, Prof. Feuerstein decided to seek the Rebbe’s counsel and received the following response:

“[So long as one is not facilitating idolatry], it is our duty as Jewish people to reinforce and encourage other cultures to fulfill the Sheva Mitzvot Bnei Noach (the Seven Noahide Laws). This duty is of great importance. They must be what they are…it is our duty to teach them these seven laws.”

Leaving space for everyone to be who G‑d made them to be is among the reasons that Jewish wisdom prohibits proselytizing and rejects those who would petition to become converts three times—to ensure that the tremendous commitment of conversion is understood and honored, and that G‑d’s plans for the would-be convert are not circumvented in pursuit of a tradition that is not part of their Divine design.

For example: Once, a non-Jewish spiritual seeker who was considering converting to Judaism shared her interest with the Rebbe and sought his advice about whether she should proceed.

The Rebbe replied that she was already good as she was and need not convert to find meaning and purpose in life, as she had already been given a mission by G‑d. The Rebbe concluded by encouraging her to continue forward in her current tradition, living a meaningful life according to G‑d’s unique plan for her, and reminding her of the Seven Noahide Laws meant for all peoples on earth.

Another time, when approached by a young, non-Jewish woman who was insistent on conversion, despite her parents’ strong opposition, he responded:

“Why would you engage in a major, emotionally-straining split and conflict with your parents and with all your childhood friends, to take upon yourself the yoke of Torah and mitzvot [which would impact] every single step of your life—something that you are not obligated to do in your current status? [Instead], keep the Seven Noahide Laws properly, be kind to other people, and make complete amends with your parents.”

In situations like these, the Rebbe often encouraged people to reconsider changing their spiritual identity and tradition, reminding them that their primary responsibility is to G‑d, and that honoring that responsibility is often best served by exploring the tradition into which they were born.