Project Purpose: An 18-Week Journey

Do you want better sleep? How about improved mental and physical health? Greater self-esteem?

How about living up to seven years longer?

Surely, no one would say they don’t want those blessings in their life. But how are we to achieve them? According to recent findings, living with purpose can give you all that and more. In fact, it can be one of the best gifts you can give yourself.

Are you ready to identify your unique purpose in life, guided by the wisdom of the Rebbe? We invite you to join us for Project Purpose, an 18-week journey toward discovering and actualizing your unique purpose in life.

Click here to purchase On Purpose, the book that inspired Project Purpose, and here to view past installments.


Read Image

Read Every week, you’ll have a brief text to read. Excerpted from the acclaimed Chabad.org book On Purpose, it includes Torah-based insights, empowering anecdotes, tools for self-discovery, and a clearly defined path to achieving a purposeful life.

Interact Image

Interact Take a brief (100% confidential) survey to see where you are holding and where you can improve.

Interact Image

Exercise A thought exercise that will help you to internalize and implement what you’ve just learned.

Interact Image

Challenge Practical tips and actionable to-do items to help you make your new insights into lasting habits.


New installments of Project Purpose sent out each week beginning March 31.

  • Level: Beginner
  • Category: Inspiration
  • Institution: Chabad.org
Your Guide


Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson is the author of several best-selling books including Positivity Bias, People of the Word, Seeds of Wisdom and A Time to Heal. Mendel was an editor at Chabad.org, has published hundreds of articles on Jewish thought, and his writings have been translated into eight languages. Mendel and his wife Chana established Chabad Belgravia in London, where they live with their children.

