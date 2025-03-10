Project Purpose: An 18-Week Journey

Do you want better sleep? How about improved mental and physical health? Greater self-esteem?

How about living up to seven years longer?

Surely, no one would say they don’t want those blessings in their life. But how are we to achieve them? According to recent findings, living with purpose can give you all that and more. In fact, it can be one of the best gifts you can give yourself.

Are you ready to identify your unique purpose in life, guided by the wisdom of the Rebbe? We invite you to join us for Project Purpose, an 18-week journey toward discovering and actualizing your unique purpose in life.

Click here to purchase On Purpose, the book that inspired Project Purpose, and here to view past installments.

Read Every week, you’ll have a brief text to read. Excerpted from the acclaimed Chabad.org book On Purpose, it includes Torah-based insights, empowering anecdotes, tools for self-discovery, and a clearly defined path to achieving a purposeful life.

Interact Take a brief (100% confidential) survey to see where you are holding and where you can improve.

Exercise A thought exercise that will help you to internalize and implement what you’ve just learned.