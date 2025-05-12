The providential design of our personal struggles is not only found in external challenges. Indeed, some of our greatest challenges originate from within. Chief among these internal challenges are our entrenched and enduring vices and character flaws—anger, lust, greed, arrogance, and indifference, to name a few. Counterintuitively, our Sages tell us that our inborn vices are also invitations that serve as critical signals pointing us toward our mission in life.

As opposed to a purely pragmatic approach, which would suggest evading the areas of personality you struggle with most, the mystical teachings of Judaism convey that part of our sacred purpose in life is to face, channel, and redeem our natural vices, character flaws, and the difficult or “broken” parts of our personalities.

Based on the belief that “G‑d does not create anything superfluous,” time and again, the Rebbe insisted that every part of us can be harnessed in the service of G‑d and humanity. In fact, even the seemingly undesirable aspects of our personalities—including our shadows, not just our sunshine—have potential for elevation. As such, rather than seeing our character flaws as curses to be excised or avoided, we are taught to see them as gifts from G‑d waiting to be “unpacked” and put to good use.

Paradoxically, it is our shadows that represent some of the most powerful instruments in our personal toolkit for bringing our individual light to the world and fulfilling our purpose in life.

In the words of the Rebbe in Hayom Yom: “Every soul has its own [designated] Divine service in the realm of intellect and emotion, each according to its nature and disposition. It is written, Make me wise from my enemies—that is, from the negative leanings that a person senses in his own undeveloped character traits, he can gain wisdom and know how to tackle his tasks of self-refinement, and how to harness his personal strengths to G‑d’s service.”

The following stories demonstrate the Rebbe’s persistent application of this principle.

A Chasid once complained to the Rebbe that his righteous behavior was often motivated by concerns about his public image.

“I am often consumed by thoughts of what others will say or think about me,” he said.

The Rebbe replied:

“That’s not a bad way to think—if used as a motivator. Next time you are debating whether to stay and study longer, think to yourself, ‘What will people say about me?’ and this will cause you to study for longer.”

In an ideal world, our positive behavior would be motivated by our values rather than by the way we are perceived by others. However, if we use our ignoble intentions as fuel, we can, to use the above example, harness our seemingly shallow hunger for status and attention to propel us beyond where we might have reached based on our own “pure” motivations. One might call such a process spiritual composting—processing our psychic refuse and putting it to work for productive ends.

In another instance, a man asked the Rebbe: “Rebbe, what should I do to get rid of my inflated ego?”

“Why get rid of it?” the Rebbe replied. “Why not live up to your own great expectation of yourself? Be the amazing person whom you believe you are.”

Traditionally, Chasidic thought emphasizes and values bittul, the negation of one’s ego or entitled self. In fact, yeshut, the strong sense of selfhood, which is predicated on a skewed sense of self-importance, is most often considered by the Chasidic masters to be the nemesis of holiness.

However, according to the Rebbe, ego can also be channeled for holiness; in fact, it must be used properly. From this perspective, one’s ego is not inherently negative. To the contrary, if integrated within a broader spiritual structure, it can play a catalyzing role in actualizing our purpose in life by providing the confidence and internal horsepower required to become your greatest self.

Yet another example can be found in the story of a Chasid living in London whose son Yaakov was melancholy by nature. Yaakov was withdrawn and did not seem to get very excited about anything.

“What can I do to change my son’s nature?” the distraught father asked the Rebbe.

The Rebbe replied, “Your son’s nature does not need to be changed. He can use this part of his personality toward positive ends—for example, to help advance his studies.”

“Introversion is good for focused study and contemplation,” the Rebbe explained, adding that a penchant for critical judgment is beneficial for self-refinement and, more broadly speaking, locating what is lacking and articulating what is necessary for progress.