Traditionally we celebrate Tu B'Shevat by eating fruit, with particular emphasis on the seven fruits of Israel, including the pomegranate used here. Persimmon is a new favorite of mine, and as it's in season now, it seems a shame not to celebrate it. As for avocado, it's a fruit too, and it makes everything better.
You can treat this as a salsa or simply a fruit salad. It's up to you. For a more savory and salsa-ish note, replace the mint with cilantro.
Ingredients
- 3 persimmons, diced
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 small avocado, diced
- ¼ cup mint leaves, minced
- Juice of ½ lime
- Salt, to taste
Directions
Mix all ingredients together. Taste and adjust lime juice and salt as needed. Let sit 30-60 minutes before using to allow the flavors to meld.
