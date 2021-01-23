Traditionally we celebrate Tu B'Shevat by eating fruit, with particular emphasis on the seven fruits of Israel, including the pomegranate used here. Persimmon is a new favorite of mine, and as it's in season now, it seems a shame not to celebrate it. As for avocado, it's a fruit too, and it makes everything better.

You can treat this as a salsa or simply a fruit salad. It's up to you. For a more savory and salsa-ish note, replace the mint with cilantro.