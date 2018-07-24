This summer watermelon salad is about as simple and flexible as you can get. It doesn’t really matter how much of each ingredients you use, or how you cut them. You can customize to suit your preferences. Eg. Not such a big feta fan? Use less and read it as a light dusting or garnish instead.
Ingredients
- Watermelon, cubed
- Feta cheese, crumbled
- Mint leaves, chopped
- Balsamic vinegar (optional)
Directions
- Layer the watermelon on the bottom, and top with crumbled feta and chopped mint.
- Optional: Drizzle a small amount of balsamic vinegar over it.
- Do not assemble this salad in advance. You can prepare each ingredient separately but combine only immediately before serving.
