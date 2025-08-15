We live in an era where people are using AI to do everything for them. Teachers use it to write quizzes, children use it to fill out the quizzes, and teachers use it to grade said quizzes. And everyone feels so smart but learns nothing.

It’s a beautiful system, and it’s obviously not healthy.

Conversely, AI has countless legitimate uses. If the teacher has written a test, why should she not ask AI to critique it, clean up her typos and perhaps suggest room for improvement? If the test is not on grammar, why should the student not take advantage of the tools that will clean up his or her writing and allow the ideas to be easily parsed? And why should the teacher not automate the tedious task of grading quizzes?

Clearly, it’s a question of how much and when.

And the same thing goes for using AI to craft a devar Torah.

On one hand, AI is a great way to come up with fresh ideas and perspectives to consider. It’s also a master at helping us organize and articulate our thoughts.

On the other hand, to hand off the task of crafting a novel Torah thought to a computer is wrong for several reasons: