We are living through extraordinary times. This week, something happened that’s hard to put into words. It was historic, emotional, and filled with a sense of open Divine kindness. It felt like a giant hug from G‑d Himself.

The miracles have been clear and undeniable. First, Israel launched a bold and successful strike deep within enemy territory, targeting sites connected to one of the gravest threats facing the world. The precision, timing, and outcome of this mission left many stunned. Then came another wave of open kindness from Above—this time, with powerful assistance from the United State forces who helped deliver crushing blows to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. These weren’t just coordinated military actions; they were moments where the impossible became possible and danger was pushed back in a way that can only be described as guided from Above.

At the same time, the Land of Israel has been under near-constant fire. Missiles rain down on cities and towns. The destruction has been real. Buildings have collapsed. Streets have shattered. And yet, again and again, we hear the same phrase: “It’s a miracle no one was there.” While we painfully acknowledge the lives that have been unforgivably taken and the people injured, the stories of near-misses, split-second rescues, and homes hit while empty continue to pour in. It’s as if an invisible hand is shielding the people, holding back the worst, and reminding us that the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps.

The war is far from over. Rockets still fall. Hostages are still being held. Our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land live with uncertainty every day.

In times like these, we can hear the Rebbe’s message clearly. He always taught us to recognize and thank G‑d for His kindness, to see His hand in the good that happens. And when things are difficult, the Rebbe urged us not to give in to despair. He reminded us to shine our inner light, to be proud of who we are, and to never let go of hope.

This week, the leaders behind this courageous operation, both in the Land of Israel and the United States, paused to thank G‑d and to pray for His help. That tells us everything. Now it’s our turn to respond. It’s our chance to show gratitude, to strengthen our connection, and to give G‑d a hug back.

Here are a few simple things we can do:

Say a chapter of Psalms. Chapter 100 is a beautiful one of thanks.



Put on tefillin. If you do already, help a friend do the same.



Say thank you to the Guardian of Israel, who never sleeps and never takes His eyes off us.



May we soon experience the greatest miracle of all—the Final Redemption, when the world will be filled with peace and clarity and G‑d’s presence revealed for all to see.