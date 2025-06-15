Today was not a normal day. But in some ways, it was a very normal day for me.

There have been sirens on and off since early Friday morning, people are following the directives of the Homefront Command and sticking close to home, and there is a strange atmosphere in the air, a sense of dread mixed with a calm faith that’s hard to put into words.

As a Chabad rabbi in the seaside town of Netanya, whose “bread and butter” consists of visiting people in stores and offices to share a Torah thought and put on tefillin with them, I had many fewer “customers” than usual since the attack began.

Most shops are closed, the streets are quiet, and people are sheltering in place.

But whoever I do meet—mostly those in the grocery stores, which remain in operation—are eager to pray, excited to do a mitzvah and do their part in providing spiritual protection to our nation.

They were so glad to see that I came out to them and that I brought my kids along. Those providing essential services are doing so as an act of bravery and are delighted to know that they are not forgotten or taken for granted.

We see the explosions, hear about the direct hits and deaths, and are so very aware of how G‑d’s Hand is protecting us from what would have otherwise been a mass casualty event.

Now, more than ever, we are attuned to King David’s assertion that “behold the guardian of Israel neither sleeps nor slumbers.”

This is true always, but now we just feel it a bit more.

G‑d is doing His part, our heroic soldiers are doing their part, the brave citizens of Israel are doing their part, and I, a Chabad rabbi, am doing my part.

Because as not normal as the day feels, it is a very normal day indeed.