Allusions to Techiyat Hametim, the future resurrection of the dead—an integral part of the Messianic Age—abound in Scripture. The most thorough description is in the Book of Ezekiel, where, in a dramatic prophecy, G‑d shows Ezekiel a valley full of skeletons.
At G‑d’s command, Ezekiel is endowed with the ability to revive the dry bones. G‑d then explains the metaphorical meaning of this vision, which Ezekiel then recounts for the Jewish people in the famous prophecy that is read as the Haftarah (supplementary reading from the Prophets) on the Shabbat of the intermediate days of Passover:
Then He said to me, “Son of man, these bones I have shown you are representative of all the House of Israel. Behold they say, ‘Our bones have become dried up from our troubles, our hope is lost, we are cut off to ourselves and we will not be revived when the dead are resurrected.’
“Therefore, prophesy and say to them: So says the L-rd G‑d: Lo! I open your graves and cause you to come up out of your graves a second time as My people, and bring you home to the Land of Israel.
“Then you shall know that I am the L-rd and not bound to the laws of nature, when I open your graves and lead you up out of your graves as My people.
“And I will put My spirit into you, and you shall live again, and I will set you on your land, Israel, and you shall know that I, the L-rd, have spoken it in your times and have performed it,” says the L-rd.1
Counterintuitive Faith
The Final Redemption will culminate in the miraculous return of deceased souls to their original bodies. The ultimate Divine reward is not a lofty, spiritual afterlife, the sages explain, but the resumption of physical life and some form of synthesis between the mundane and the Divine.2
The Talmud promises that every Jew will merit to be revived, no matter their level of righteousness. In fact, Maimonides lists the resurrection of the dead as the last of his Thirteen Principles of Faith, a code for all the essential beliefs of Judaism.
This fundamental Jewish belief seems to contrast sharply with the traditional religious dogmas of holiness and Heaven. Conventional ideologies argue that spiritual fulfillment is not fully attainable while bound to the mundane, and that physical life is a persistent distraction from the soul’s true calling to the Heavenly realms. These worldviews elevate asceticism as a symbol of the devout, and the spirit’s purity as a bedrock of the Messianic ideal and the world’s redemption.
This begs the question: What is the key to the revolutionary outlook of Judaism as a whole, as presented by the Jewish concept of the resurrection of the dead?
The secret to understanding the ultimate purpose of the world, as personified by the resurrection of the dead, can be found in the chapter Beit David (the House of David) of the Shnei Luchot Habrit, authored by Rabbi Yeshaya Halevi Horowitz (1555-1630, also known as Shaloh for the acronym of his titular work) where he discusses the Final Redemption:
The reward will be given as the service was rendered. The Jewish people’s service was with a unified body and soul, so too the reward will be with a body and soul, which is impossible in the world of souls, i.e., in the afterlife in Heaven, but it is possible in the World to Come on earth, that follows the Resurrection.
These wonders will be great and well known to those who merit to live in the World to Come following the Resurrection, when man will live forever, body and soul. Since this, i.e. the union of body and soul, was G‑d’s intention even for this world, and would have continued forever if not for the sin of the Tree of Knowledge, this “crown” will be returned to its original place in the World to Come.3
Mutual Effort, Mutual Reward
The Shaloh explains that beyond the technical need for resurrection to give reward to both body and soul, the resurrection follows the pattern of human engagement that G‑d set up from the beginning of time.
G‑d prepared a physical world that culminated in the act of designing a human form into which He blew a G‑dly spirit. Hence the embodiment of the act of Creation: a body and a soul. It is this unique partnership of spirituality and physicality, each with its specific qualities, that is the driving force of all effort to become close to the Divine and to ultimately perfect its union in the Era of Moshiach, when the vision for a corporeal realm completely imbued with meaning and G‑dly intention will be realized.
In the beginning, Adam and Eve were placed in the Garden of Eden—a model of physical perfection that reflected its true spiritual meaning. These first humans were likewise meant to live forever. But, as a result of their sin, the innate connection between the mundane and Divine was temporarily suspended. The body, no longer a clear conduit of G‑dly energy, would decay and decompose, representative of the natural order of mortality for all of physical life.
The ultimate goal, however, is for humans to reclaim the mantle of immortality through their interactions with the world. The soul’s refinement of the body and of the surrounding physicality by reactivating its Divine core will restore the connection that existed in the beginning.4
This explains the centrality of the promise of Techiyat Hameitim.
Mystics explain that Judaism, in contrast to other belief systems, does not abide in the eternity of the soul exclusively. The body is not a temporary vessel for the ultimate elevation of the spirit in the afterlife, nor is the physical world merely a hurdle in the human struggle for perfection. Indeed, in Jewish doctrine, the ultimate principle is the reunification of body and soul.
The revival of the dead is thus simply a reflection of G‑d’s plan for the fusion of physicality and spirituality; indeed it is through the teamwork of the body and soul that the Messianic Era will be realized. After a soul completes its individual duty and ascends to the Heavenly realm, it does so only temporarily, because its final reward can only be granted when shared with its indispensable partner.
The revival of the dead is the final act in the Divine story of the human catalyst for permanent change, body and soul.5
