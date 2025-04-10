“And I will put My spirit into you, and you shall live again, and I will set you on your land, Israel, and you shall know that I, the L-rd, have spoken it in your times and have performed it,” says the L-rd.

“Then you shall know that I am the L-rd and not bound to the laws of nature, when I open your graves and lead you up out of your graves as My people.

“Therefore, prophesy and say to them: So says the L-rd G‑d: Lo! I open your graves and cause you to come up out of your graves a second time as My people, and bring you home to the Land of Israel.

Then He said to me, “Son of man, these bones I have shown you are representative of all the House of Israel. Behold they say, ‘Our bones have become dried up from our troubles, our hope is lost, we are cut off to ourselves and we will not be revived when the dead are resurrected.’

At G‑d ’s command, Ezekiel is endowed with the ability to revive the dry bones. G‑d then explains the metaphorical meaning of this vision, which Ezekiel then recounts for the Jewish people in the famous prophecy that is read as the Haftarah (supplementary reading from the Prophets) on the Shabbat of the intermediate days of Passover:

Allusions to Techiyat Hametim, the future resurrection of the dead—an integral part of the Messianic Age—abound in Scripture. The most thorough description is in the Book of Ezekiel, where, in a dramatic prophecy, G‑d shows Ezekiel a valley full of skeletons.

Counterintuitive Faith

The Final Redemption will culminate in the miraculous return of deceased souls to their original bodies. The ultimate Divine reward is not a lofty, spiritual afterlife, the sages explain, but the resumption of physical life and some form of synthesis between the mundane and the Divine.

The Talmud promises that every Jew will merit to be revived, no matter their level of righteousness. In fact, Maimonides lists the resurrection of the dead as the last of his Thirteen Principles of Faith, a code for all the essential beliefs of Judaism.

This fundamental Jewish belief seems to contrast sharply with the traditional religious dogmas of holiness and Heaven. Conventional ideologies argue that spiritual fulfillment is not fully attainable while bound to the mundane, and that physical life is a persistent distraction from the soul’s true calling to the Heavenly realms. These worldviews elevate asceticism as a symbol of the devout, and the spirit’s purity as a bedrock of the Messianic ideal and the world’s redemption.

This begs the question: What is the key to the revolutionary outlook of Judaism as a whole, as presented by the Jewish concept of the resurrection of the dead?

The secret to understanding the ultimate purpose of the world, as personified by the resurrection of the dead, can be found in the chapter Beit David (the House of David) of the Shnei Luchot Habrit, authored by Rabbi Yeshaya Halevi Horowitz (1555-1630, also known as Shaloh for the acronym of his titular work) where he discusses the Final Redemption:

The reward will be given as the service was rendered. The Jewish people’s service was with a unified body and soul, so too the reward will be with a body and soul, which is impossible in the world of souls, i.e., in the afterlife in Heaven, but it is possible in the World to Come on earth, that follows the Resurrection.