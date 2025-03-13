Shabbat in Different Time Zones Question If it’s not currently Shabbat in my location, am I allowed to call or video chat with someone in a different location, where it is currently Shabbat? Answer If the person you are calling is Jewish, you may not make the phone call, regardless of his or her level of observance, as you’d be causing them to desecrate Shabbat. Rabbi Choni

Tefillin Without Tallit ? Question I’m taking my tallit to the dry cleaner’s for a much-needed cleaning. What should I do in the meantime? Can I wear tefillin in the morning if I do not have a tallit? Answer It is best to use the tallit early and then bring it to a same-day dry cleaner’s. If you cannot get the tallit cleaned in a day, then see if you can borrow one from a friend or your synagogue.

If all of this is truly not possible, tefillin and tzitzit are two separate mitzvot and one may wear the tefillin without a tallit.

Rabbi Choni

Please Help Me With My Kitchen Mix-Up Question I accidentally used a clean meat ladle in a dairy pot. The only thing cooking in the pot at the time was vegetables. What should I do? Answer Note: The following reply was written after several email exchanges, during which it was confirmed that neither the ladle nor the pot had been used with actual meat or dairy for several days prior to this incident To answer this question, we need some more information. Since both the pot and the ladle had not been used for more than 24 hours prior, and you were cooking only vegetables, then you are permitted to eat the vegetables and neither the pot nor the ladle need to be koshered, even though you should not have mixed meat and dairy utensils in the first place. That said, since these veggies now have minor traces of both milk and meat, many would not eat them together with actual meat or dairy, but just with other pareve foods. Rabbi Yehuda

Does God Really Love Us? Question If G‑d really loves us, why did the October 7th massacre happen in Israel? Answer Yesterday, I was reading a book by an individual who was imprisoned for no reason (eventually he was pardoned). In addition to the general experience of incarceration, he also faced many other challenges while in prison. He writes that whenever he would ask himself, “Why did G‑d do this to me?”, he would immediately remind himself that the operative element is that G‑d did it and therefore it must be good. Occasionally, we do get to see and understand the why. For example, when Joseph reunited with his brothers years after they had sold him into slavery, they were concerned about how he would treat them. He reassured them, explaining that G‑d had orchestrated the sequence of events that landed him in Egypt, which allowed him to subsequently become viceroy and create the plan that would keep Egypt and neighboring countries fed during the long and terrible famine. Further Reading: Why Does G‑d Allow Suffering?



Please don't hesitate to write back if you have any further questions,



Rabbi Simcha

Is the Milk of a Slaughtered Cow Kosher ? Question If a dairy cow is properly slaughtered, is any milk remaining in the udder considered kosher? Answer Milk from a kosher cow is automatically kosher (as long as the milking was watched by a Jew). So, any milk found in the udder is kosher. As to whether and how the udder itself can be eaten, see Yoreh Deah, chapter 90.



Let me know if you need any more information,



Rabbi Mendel

What Proximity Is Required for a Minyan ? Question If someone is in the same building as a shul, yet not in the same room, do they count towards the minyan? Answer Good question. They need to be in the same room, or under certain specific conditions, in a room that opens into the room where the prayers are taking place.



Read this article for more detailed info on requirements for a minyan. Rabbi Simcha

My Medical Treatment Gets in the Way of Praying on Time Question I have recently begun intense and long dialysis treatments, and often I am not able to put on tefillin until the afternoon. How can I pray within the time required according to halachah? Answer I’m very sorry to hear about your condition. May G‑d bless you with good health and a complete recovery.

For the duration of the treatment, you can lay tefillin once it's done, as long as it is still daytime (i.e. any time before sunset).



Let me know if there's anything else I can help with, Rabbi Eliezer

Why Do I Feel So Connected to the Heritage I Know So Little About? Question I was brought up with no religion. Whatever connection we did have ended when my grandparent passed away. Yet when I see a movie or read a book about Jews being persecuted I cannot help but cry. Why do I have these feelings? Answer I'm so touched by your heartfelt connection to the Jewish people. It's truly inspiring to see someone care so deeply about their community. Your empathy speaks to a profound level of compassion and connection. This connection often stems from a shared sense of humanity and a recognition of the injustices that have been inflicted upon the Jewish community throughout history.



The Yiddish term “pintele yid,” often translated as “Jewish spark,” captures this innate connection. It refers to the belief that every Jew, regardless of their religious affiliation or knowledge of Jewish traditions, carries within them a spark of Jewishness. This spark can be activated by empathy, compassion, and a sense of shared humanity.



Your deep emotional response to the stories of Jewish persecution suggests that your pintele yid is strong. It's a testament to your innate goodness and compassion. I encourage you to explore the concept of the pintele yid further. I hope this response is helpful. Please feel free to reach out if you have any other questions,



Rabbi Dov