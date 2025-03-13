How Do I Explain G‑d to My Grandchildren?
Your grandchildren are lucky to have you!
One great way is to tell them authentic Jewish stories—from the Talmud, from the Midrash, positive stories from the Holocaust and contemporary Jewish stories. These all build an appreciation for G‑d, Torah and mitzvot. If I were you, I'd buy some nice age-appropriate Jewish books to keep on hand. There are so many great options nowadays, with beautiful images and artwork. Here are some I suggest:
- From My Heart: A Child Talks to Hashem, by Esty Perman
- The Creation Book, by Chani Gansburg
- Hashem is Truly Everywhere, by Chani Altein
- The Invisible Book, by Bracha Goetz
- Quarters & Dimes & Nickels & Pennies, by Baila Olidort
Here are some conversation prompts adapted from these books that you might like to use to spark discussion with your grandchildren:
G‑d is not a person like you and me. Can you see the wind? No, but when you see the leaves and branches of a tree moving, you know that the wind is moving them even though you don't see the wind. The same with G‑d. He runs and moves the entire world.
He is there for you at any time. He is here and there and everywhere, like the famous song “Hashem is here, Hashem is there.”
Why can't we see G‑d? Why do some things happen the way they do?
We don't know why everything happens, only G‑d does because He is G‑d, the creator and boss of the entire world! We do know that G‑d has a very holy light which we cannot see with our eyes; it's too bright for us, just like the light of the sun, which hurts our eyes and makes us close them.
Lastly, even more important than discussing G‑d with your grandchildren is modeling how to live a G‑dly life. When they see how G‑d and Torah are a joyous part of your life, they will be sure to follow.
Rebbetzin Chani
Shabbat in Different Time Zones
Question
If it’s not currently Shabbat in my location, am I allowed to call or video chat with someone in a different location, where it is currently Shabbat?
Answer
If the person you are calling is Jewish, you may not make the phone call, regardless of his or her level of observance, as you’d be causing them to desecrate Shabbat.
Rabbi Choni
Tefillin Without Tallit?
Question
I’m taking my tallit to the dry cleaner’s for a much-needed cleaning. What should I do in the meantime? Can I wear tefillin in the morning if I do not have a tallit?
Answer
It is best to use the tallit early and then bring it to a same-day dry cleaner’s. If you cannot get the tallit cleaned in a day, then see if you can borrow one from a friend or your synagogue.
If all of this is truly not possible, tefillin and tzitzit are two separate mitzvot and one may wear the tefillin without a tallit.
Rabbi Choni
Please Help Me With My Kitchen Mix-Up
Question
I accidentally used a clean meat ladle in a dairy pot. The only thing cooking in the pot at the time was vegetables. What should I do?
Answer
Note: The following reply was written after several email exchanges, during which it was confirmed that neither the ladle nor the pot had been used with actual meat or dairy for several days prior to this incident
To answer this question, we need some more information. Since both the pot and the ladle had not been used for more than 24 hours prior, and you were cooking only vegetables, then you are permitted to eat the vegetables and neither the pot nor the ladle need to be koshered, even though you should not have mixed meat and dairy utensils in the first place. That said, since these veggies now have minor traces of both milk and meat, many would not eat them together with actual meat or dairy, but just with other pareve foods.
Rabbi Yehuda
Does God Really Love Us?
Question
If G‑d really loves us, why did the October 7th massacre happen in Israel?
Answer
Yesterday, I was reading a book by an individual who was imprisoned for no reason (eventually he was pardoned). In addition to the general experience of incarceration, he also faced many other challenges while in prison. He writes that whenever he would ask himself, “Why did G‑d do this to me?”, he would immediately remind himself that the operative element is that G‑d did it and therefore it must be good.
Occasionally, we do get to see and understand the why. For example, when Joseph reunited with his brothers years after they had sold him into slavery, they were concerned about how he would treat them. He reassured them, explaining that G‑d had orchestrated the sequence of events that landed him in Egypt, which allowed him to subsequently become viceroy and create the plan that would keep Egypt and neighboring countries fed during the long and terrible famine.
Further Reading: Why Does G‑d Allow Suffering?
Please don't hesitate to write back if you have any further questions,
Rabbi Simcha
Is the Milk of a Slaughtered Cow Kosher?
Question
If a dairy cow is properly slaughtered, is any milk remaining in the udder considered kosher?
Answer
Milk from a kosher cow is automatically kosher (as long as the milking was watched by a Jew). So, any milk found in the udder is kosher. As to whether and how the udder itself can be eaten, see Yoreh Deah, chapter 90.
Let me know if you need any more information,
Rabbi Mendel
What Proximity Is Required for a Minyan?
Question
If someone is in the same building as a shul, yet not in the same room, do they count towards the minyan?
Answer
Good question. They need to be in the same room, or under certain specific conditions, in a room that opens into the room where the prayers are taking place.
Read this article for more detailed info on requirements for a minyan.
Rabbi Simcha
My Medical Treatment Gets in the Way of Praying on Time
Question
I have recently begun intense and long dialysis treatments, and often I am not able to put on tefillin until the afternoon. How can I pray within the time required according to halachah?
Answer
I’m very sorry to hear about your condition. May G‑d bless you with good health and a complete recovery.
For the duration of the treatment, you can lay tefillin once it's done, as long as it is still daytime (i.e. any time before sunset).
Let me know if there's anything else I can help with,
Rabbi Eliezer
Why Do I Feel So Connected to the Heritage I Know So Little About?
Question
I was brought up with no religion. Whatever connection we did have ended when my grandparent passed away. Yet when I see a movie or read a book about Jews being persecuted I cannot help but cry. Why do I have these feelings?
Answer
I'm so touched by your heartfelt connection to the Jewish people. It's truly inspiring to see someone care so deeply about their community. Your empathy speaks to a profound level of compassion and connection. This connection often stems from a shared sense of humanity and a recognition of the injustices that have been inflicted upon the Jewish community throughout history.
The Yiddish term “pintele yid,” often translated as “Jewish spark,” captures this innate connection. It refers to the belief that every Jew, regardless of their religious affiliation or knowledge of Jewish traditions, carries within them a spark of Jewishness. This spark can be activated by empathy, compassion, and a sense of shared humanity.
Your deep emotional response to the stories of Jewish persecution suggests that your pintele yid is strong. It's a testament to your innate goodness and compassion. I encourage you to explore the concept of the pintele yid further.
I hope this response is helpful. Please feel free to reach out if you have any other questions,
Rabbi Dov
Can Jewish People Play Acoustic Instruments on Shabbat?
No, we may not play any instruments on Shabbat. It is one of the activities we refrain from on this holy day.
Here’s an article you may find interesting: Why can't we connect to G‑d through music on Shabbat?
Rabbi Eliezer
