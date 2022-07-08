Around 2,600 years ago, the Kingdom of Judea was under grave threat. The neighboring Kingdom of Israel had been conquered by the mighty Assyrian Empire, and most of the Judean Kingdom as well. In the Biblical book of II Kings, we read how the Assyrian army had besieged Jerusalem and encircled it with 185,000 troops. The noble and pious King Hezekiah was facing doom. In the end, the entire Assyrian force perished during the course of a single night, and the Judean Kingdom survived. One of the fascinating aspects of this story is an inflammatory speech made by one of the three delegates sent by the Assyrian King, Sennacherib: Tartan (supreme commander), Rav-Saris (chief officer), and Ravshakeh. What and who was this last person? Possibly the royal butler, or royal spokesman? Most translations of the Bible don’t offer a translation. Listed third, he was presumably the most junior. Upon arrival at the walls of Jerusalem, Ravshakeh proceeded to deliver a lengthy diatribe, questioning Hezekiah’s ability to stand up to the Assyrians, and mocking the trust the Judeans had in their G‑d. Ravshakeh declared that the Judeans were unprepared and that they would all die from hunger and thirst. He mockingly offered the Judeans 2,000 horses to confront the Assyrians, “if they could even find competent riders for them.” We may wonder why Ravshakeh was doing all the talking. This is especially perplexing, considering that he was the most junior in rank of the three delegates.

How Did He Know Hebrew? All those verbal attacks and insults were delivered, we are told, in “Judean” (Yehudit). Of course, there is no such language. The language spoken was Hebrew. What this means is that Ravshakeh was speaking to them in the Judean dialect of the Hebrew language, which would have been moderately different from the dialect spoken in the now-exiled Israelite Kingdom. The result of Ravshakeh’s linguistic abilities was that the assembled Judeans fully understood – which was his intention. When Hezekiah’s representatives begged Ravshakeh to speak in Aramaic, so the people would not understand, Ravshakeh made it clear that his choice of language was deliberate. If so, it is understood why the Assyrian king appointed Ravshakeh as the main spokesman, because he could deliver his barbs and threats in excellent Hebrew and even deliver them with a pitch-perfect accent. However, this raises an obvious question: How would an Assyrian official be so perfectly fluent in Hebrew, and how would have mastered the exact inflection? Remember that Hebrew was the language of only a small Israelite nation, and there was little chance that an Assyrian official would have been conversant in it, never mind being fully proficient.

A Renegade Jew The clues to this mystery are revealed within the early rabbinic literature. The Talmud states that Ravshakeh was a Jewish apostate, meaning a renegade Jew who had disowned his own religion and people. That would explain how he spoke Hebrew like a native. But we are then left with a different question: how did a common man from the statelet of Judea rise to such a prominent role in the world’s great superpower. The Assyrians would not have rushed to allow an alien into their government. Another perplexing detail is that the prophet Isaiah referred to Ravshakeh as “the Assyrian lads.” Is this not a surprising term for a statesman representing such a prestigious empire? In the story, we read that Ravshakeh’s words had a devastating psychological impact on the Judeans. Hezekiah’s representatives rent their garments, while the king himself tore his clothes and wore sackcloth as a sign of mourning, declaring the day a national disaster. One may ask why they were so badly affected by Ravshakeh’s hecklings, most of which were illogical bluster. For example, he taunted them that they would die from hunger and thirst; yet, the Judeans had plenty of food stores and had diverted the river into the city, ensuring them an endless supply of water. The ones with no water to drink at that point were the Assyrians! Ravshakeh mocked the Judeans for their lack of horses and horsemen; but what use were horses when defending a siege. The horses the Assyrians had were only a useless burden, as they had to provide copious water and food to keep them alive. Most other arguments forwarded by Ravshakeh were vacuous, and should have been viewed as such by the Judeans. So, why were they so unsettled? True, Ravshakeh had blasphemed G‑d’s name and they were halachically obligated to mourn, but an added layer of significance appears when we know the identity of this Ravshakeh.