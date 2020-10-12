If you look closely at the letters of a sefer Torah (Torah scroll), you will see that many of the letters are topped by small spikes, called tagin or ketarim, the Aramaic and Hebrew words for “crowns.” At times, they are also called zayins, since they resemble the Hebrew letter zayin (ז), coming out of the top of the letter. There are generally three categories of letters in terms of tagin. ● Letters without tagin. This is the default. ● The Talmud mentions the letters making up the mnemonic שעטנ”ז ג”ץ (ShATNeZ GaTz ) have 3 tagin, or crowns, coming out of the top left of the letter. ● Additionally it is customary to make a single tag,or crown, on top of the letters making up the mnemonic בד”ק חי”ה (BeDek ChaYaH ), as well as certain other specific letters and words that have tagin in specific places. All three kinds of letters can be seen in this detail of a mezuzah , provided by Rabbi Yosef Y. Rabin, Craft Sofer.

Why the Crowns? As for why they are there, Moses himself had this very question. As the Talmud relates: Rav Yehuda says that Rav says: When Moses ascended on High, he found the Holy One, Blessed be He, sitting and attaching crowns to the letters of the Torah. Moses said before G‑d: Master of the Universe, who is preventing You [from giving the Torah without these additions?] G‑d said to him: There is a man who is destined to be born after several generations, and Akiva ben Yosef is his name; from each and every point of these crowns, he is destined to derive heaps upon heaps of halachot. [It is for his sake that the crowns must be added to the letters of the Torah.] In other words, there are many laws and parts of the Oral Torah that are hinted at by way of these small crowns. (For more on this incident with Moses and Rabbi Akiva, as well as its implications, see Is It Really the Torah, Or Is It Just the Rabbis? )

Fighting Off Harmful Negative Forces The mystics explain that the acronymShATNeZ (comprising the letters shin, ayin, tet, nun, zayin) forms the words שט”ן ע”ז, Satan Az, the names of two great, harmful forces. The acronym ג”ץ, GaTz, (comprising gimmel and tzadi) is also the name of an evil force. Therefore, tagin are added to these seven letters, for they are like a sword and a spear against these harmful forces.