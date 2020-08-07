Cooking, the av melachah of bishul, is forbidden on Shabbat. Although the word bishul means cooking, the melachah is better defined as enhancing a substance—food or non-food—by fire-generated heat. Enjoying hot food on Shabbat is a mitzvah, so it’s important to understand the complexities of bishul to ensure that Shabbat is celebrated correctly.

One transgresses the melachah of bishul by heating liquids or solids to the point that they have significantly improved and are fit to consume. For food, this means cooking to the point of ma’achal ben druso'i, which some authorities define as half cooked, others as one-third cooked. Liquids are considered cooked when they have reached the point of yad soledet bo - the point at which one’s hand would recoil because of the heat. The exact temperature of yad soledet bo is widely disputed, with some authorities putting it as low as 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). Speeding up the cooking process by stirring food that is hot but not yet cooked also falls under the prohibition of bishul, as does covering a steaming pot of uncooked food.

Reheating liquids that have already been cooked and fully cooled down falls under the Biblical prohibition. Reheating cooked solid (dry) food, however, is permitted and is not considered bishul (see important caveats below). The reason for this distinction is that once a food is cooked it has already experienced a meaningful change. Heating it again doesn’t really add anything. Cooked liquids, on the other hand, are rarely consumed in their cold state and need to be heated to be enjoyed. Therefore, just heating them up enhances them greatly, making one liable for bishul. Solid food, in this regard, refers to food that has no moisture, like bread. If the food is even slightly moist on the outside, like sauce on chicken, reheating it on Shabbat is forbidden.

Heating food, using a medium that was heated by fire, toladot aish, is also Biblically prohibited on Shabbat. For example, adding cold food or liquid into hot food or liquid, such as adding cold water to thin out a thick soup that was just taken off the fire. In this scenario, we don’t look at how hot the food is, but whether it is still in the same pot or pan in which it was cooked. Halachah considers the original receptacle to be the most problematic, since it has been on the fire and is more likely to retain heat and cause bishul. Putting bishul-susceptible food into a pot that was previously on the stove, with contents that are yad soledet bo, is a Biblical transgression. If the contents of the pot have been transferred into another container, called a kli sheni (second vessel), adding bishul-susceptible food is definitely a rabbinic prohibition, and may also be Biblical.

Some authorities maintain that bishul can also be transgressed by cooking something after it was already baked or roasted or baking or roasting something after it was cooked. For example, adding roasted meat into a steaming pot of cholent.