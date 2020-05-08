Reaping, the av melachah of kotzeir, is forbidden on Shabbat and includes any activity which uses a tool to detach a plant, branch, or fruit from its source of growth. Inhibiting or preventing growth is not included. For example, neither taking flowers out of a vase nor shutting off a sprinkler system is included in kotzeir, even though both actions prevent further vegetative growth. Simply put, kotzeir has nothing to do with stopping something from growing; it is the simple act of severing a plant from its source of growth.

The Jerusalem Talmud understands that kotzeir can be applied to humans and animals as well. For example, shearing wool from a sheep removes the wool from its source of growth, as does cutting one’s hair and nails. Halacha does not accept this definition in its final analysis, and although shearing wool and cutting nails are forbidden on Shabbat, they fall into the category of gozez (shearing), rather than kotzeir.