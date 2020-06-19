Threshing, the av melachah of dosh, is forbidden on Shabbat. In the Mishkan, dosh was performed by treading or using a flail to beat produce in order to remove the seeds. As such, the av melachah of dosh refers to threshing using a utensil designed for that purpose, or treading on the produce.

Essentially, dosh is the removal of foods or liquids from where they are encased. Although this would seem to include most fruits and vegetables that we peel, like bananas and oranges, that is not the case. The threshing in the Mishkan was done while the produce was still in the field. Most of our fruits and vegetables are peeled just before they are eaten, and would in fact be rotten if peeled so far in advance. Since the manner is incomparable, it is not included in the melachah. Moreover, the peels are directly attached and can be considered part of the fruit itself. Therefore, the removal of their peels is no different than cutting the fruit, which is obviously permitted. One should be careful not to use a peeler on Shabbat, however, and use a knife instead.