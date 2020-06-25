Winnowing, the av melachah of Zoreh, is forbidden on Shabbat. Winnowing refers to the act of removing chaff from grain, using a tool to throw produce into the air, whereby the wind blows the lighter chaff away from the heavier kernels.

Halachic authorities disagree about what exactly is included in this melachah. Some assert that Zoreh refers to the separation of foods and non-foods, specifically using the wind, as it was done in the Mishkan. Others maintain that wind is not required, and Zoreh refers to the separation of food from non-food, specifically at the stage when the kernels are still together with their chaff. All later refinements of the food are not included in Zoreh, regardless of the method.

The Jerusalem Talmud adds that Zoreh can also include scattering things into the wind that does not involve separating foods from non-foods, for example, spitting into the air, causing droplets of saliva to fly all over. The leading halachic authorities adhere to this understanding of the law, which provides context to what is otherwise a rather uncommon melachah. Based on this, one shouldn’t shake a tablecloth outside after a meal, nor should one blow dust off a book cover.