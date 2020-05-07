Planting, the av melachah of zoraya, is forbidden on Shabbat, and includes any activity that promotes vegetative growth. One transgresses the melachah even if the planting produces no results; dropping a seed or pit on soil, for example. Since the seed could germinate and produce a tree or a plant, dropping the seed is considered an act of planting. It is important to note that we follow the halachic guidelines even when they seem obscure. For example, one may not place a potted plant onto grass on Shabbat, since the plant can now draw nutrients from the ground, improving its growth.