I’ve seen lots of theories about the location of Mount Sinai. Is there any validity to those theories? I know that Judaism reveres the Temple Mount as the site of the Holy Temple, but is there any location that Judaism reveres or at least recognizes as Mount Sinai, the place where G‑d gave the Torah and where the Jewish nation was born? And if not, why?

There are lots of theories, but none of them are even close to conclusive. Why is that? Why have the Jewish sages not preserved a tradition regarding the location of the most monumental event in all of history? Why the ambivalence?

Once the Jewish people received the Torah on Mount Sinai and continued their journey to the Land of Israel, there is just one biblical mention of anyone going back to Mount Sinai.

We read in the Book of Kings how, hundreds of years after the giving of the Torah, Elijah the prophet fled the wicked queen Jezebel and took refuge in a cave on “the mountain of G‑d, Horeb,” which is identified as none other than Mount Sinai.

But on closer examination, this incident itself only underscores the question.

The day after Elijah took refuge, the word of G‑d came to him: “What are you doing here, Elijah?”

After the prophet complained about his lot and the bad deeds of the people, G‑d told him to step outside and stand on the mountainside. Elijah did so, and then, in one of the most stirring moments in Scripture, we read:

Behold! the L‑rd passes, and a great and strong wind splitting mountains and shattering boulders before the L‑rd—but the L‑rd was not in the wind.

And after the wind, an earthquake—not in the earthquake was the L‑rd.

After the earthquake, fire—not in the fire was the L‑rd.

And after the fire, a still small sound.

And as Elijah heard, he wrapped his face in his mantle, and he went out and stood at the entrance to the cave, and behold a voice came to him and [again] said: “What are you doing here, Elijah?”

G‑d then told him to go back to the people, with instructions on how to deal with them.

Mount Sinai was the site of great drama, but G‑d told Elijah that His eternal place is not in great noises and rumbling earthquakes. Rather, He can be found in our quiet, humble day-to-day actions. His message was clear: “You don’t belong here. Go back to the people and do your work!”