Every year, thousands of women from around the world gather for a weekend of support, inspiration, learning and sharing. They are the shluchos, the women who co-direct Chabad Houses in every corner of the globe, spreading the light and joy of Judaism wherever they are stationed.
This year, our team was on the ground, asking them questions about their lives and experiencing this epic weekend with them. Here are some videos that we found especially touching and uplifting.
The Iconic Class Photo
One of the most iconic moments of the conference—as well as the parallel conference for men that takes place earlier in the winter—is the “class photo,” in which thousands of women, representing communities from Alaska to Africa, pose together outside Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters. Of course, the moment is also used for saying Psalms and brief prayers for those in need.
The Inner World
Watch as women from places like Nigeria and Colombia share about their personal challenges and how they maintain their focus and motivation.
With the Hostages’ Mothers
The shluchos can be seen as the Yiddishe Mammehs, the maternal nurturers of the Jewish world. At Sunday’s banquet, they were joined by several mothers of hostages who are currently held in Gaza. As the women stood bearing posters with the names of their sons, the entire room rose in prayer and song.
The Wacky Side of Life
Laugh along with these women as they share the most outlandish questions people have asked them about their personal lives, their families, and their unique career.