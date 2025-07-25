The Great Divine Achievement

Chasidic tradition records the following moment:

Once, in the years between 1784 and 1787, the early Chasidim sat together in conversation. Their topic of discussion: What did our Rebbe (Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi) accomplish for the individual by teaching Chasidut? What lack in the individual’s subjective experience of life did he fill?

It wasn’t Torah study, they agreed, because Torah was already being studied in depth. It wasn’t a lack of internal spiritual work—people hadn’t known it was necessary to feel it was lacking. It wasn’t material wealth—“no one had wealth before and it wasn’t necessary; no one has wealth today and it remains unnecessary.”

Finally, they hit on it.

“The Rebbe accomplished that we are no longer lonely.

“In the past, the teacher was lonely and the students were lonely. The Chasidic path taught by our Rebbe brought about the great divine achievement that the teacher is no longer lonely, and the students are no longer lonely.”

The words of these Chasidic pioneers require explanation. They tell us that the “great divine achievement” of Chasidic teachings is that they profoundly alleviate human loneliness. But how?

In a 1962 letter to a woman who struggled with loneliness (she seems to have been a teacher in her twenties), the Rebbe explained:

Surely you know the saying that “Chasidut accomplished that a person not be lonely.” If this was said even regarding the relationship between a Chasid and his Rebbe [seemingly a relationship of reverence, which conjures distance], all the more so is this true regarding the relationship between one person and another. And certainly regarding the [loving] relationship between G‑d and the Jewish people.

This is better understood in light of the foundational teaching of our Torah, the Torah of life, about G‑d’s individual providence—which means, quite literally, that G‑d closely oversees every detail of a person’s life with individual attention. And His providence and His blessings and His nurture are one and the same, because they are sourced in He Who is simple oneness.

From these ideas emerge—and these ideas inform—a person’s practical, emotional, and intellectual approach to life: Every individual finds themselves in a world (composed of human, animal, plant, and inanimate kingdoms, each consisting of multitudes of beings) that he or she influences, and is simultaneously influenced by them as well…. Thus, every being is full of meaning, at least potentially, and it is up to the individual person to activate this meaning so that it moves from potential to actuality….

Especially in your case, where divine providence has put you in the field of educating children…. Every good step you take with your students creates an eternal closeness between you and them, a spiritual and sacred bond that is also tangibly positive and meaningful. When it comes to such a bond, the distance of space does not and cannot create a barrier, and no severance of this bond is possible (which is why it remains eternal).

In other words, when you sit in your room and find yourself overcome with loneliness, and at the very same time one of your students reviews a lesson they heard from you, or makes a blessing as you taught them, [physical distance notwithstanding,] this increases the vitality and light in your bond with each other; and it is impossible that your divine soul not feel this increase, because it is part of your soul’s very essence; and the soul, in turn, is the deepest, innermost part of a person.

It seems, then, that this was the meaning of the early Chasidim:

A surface-level perspective on existence sees each person as a lone creature in a vast and unfeeling world. We’re all particles flying through space; we’re all people whose interests, nefarious or noble, happen to converge. In the end, when you look reality hard in the face, you are all alone.

The Chasidic masters sought to change that. They opened people’s minds to a higher perspective: There is a divine presence in the world. There is a divine presence in your life. There is a divine presence in your relationships with others. You are always in the company of G‑d. You are truly connected to the people in your life. In the end, when you look reality deep in the face, you are never alone.

The aforementioned letter to a teenager proceeds to drive this point home:

For those who think deeply into their personal world, the only way to truly counter the sense of being alone in life [“only you on one side and the entire world on the other”], is with an awareness of the Creator and Conductor of the world, who is ever present in the world, even today—in the expression of our Sages, “within ten tefachim of the ground” [i.e., within our own lived reality].

Let’s unpack this a little more.