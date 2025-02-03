Something we all experience but rarely pause to consider is the balance between clarity and mystery in our lives. This balance isn’t random—it’s actually part of how G‑d designed the world. And understanding this can change how we approach everyday struggles, joys, and moments of uncertainty.

In simple terms, G‑d’s presence can be described as both revealed and hidden. Think of it like sunlight streaming through a curtain. The light is always there, but sometimes it’s more obvious, and other times, it’s filtered in a way that makes it harder to notice.

Before anything in the world existed, G‑d’s presence was completely open and unlimited. It was like standing under the sun with no clouds in the sky. In that state, there was no room for anything else to be noticed. All that existed was His infinite light.

But G‑d didn’t want a world where only He was visible. He wanted a world where people like you and me could exist—where we could grow, learn, and connect with Him on our terms. So, He introduced a system called tzimtzum.

Tzimtzum isn’t just about hiding G‑d’s light—it’s about creating the ultimate opportunity for us to reveal it. The concealment is like a challenge designed to bring out the best in us.

G‑d’s light, even when hidden, is never absent. The concealment is like the curtain that allows us to see ourselves as independent beings. But this independence is not an end in itself. It’s a tool to help us grow closer to G‑d, on our own terms, through our choices and efforts.

Taking this concept a step further, the hiddenness of G‑d’s light is actually the greatest expression of His infinite power. After all, it takes infinite strength for something so overwhelmingly bright to be concealed without disappearing. This concealment isn’t a loss of light; it’s a compression of light to make room for us to play an active role in the divine plan.

To make this idea more relatable, think of a teacher sharing a profound concept with a student. If the teacher just dumps the entire idea on the student all at once, the student will feel overwhelmed and learn nothing. Instead, the teacher filters and tailors the lesson, presenting it step by step.

The student might feel like they’re only getting a small piece of the picture, but to the teacher, the full idea remains intact. The process of teaching doesn’t diminish the teacher’s understanding—it enhances the student’s ability to grasp it.

Similarly, G‑d’s light is filtered through layers of tzimtzum so that we, as finite beings, can engage with it meaningfully. From our perspective, it might feel like G‑d’s presence is distant or hidden, but from G‑d’s perspective, nothing has changed—He remains fully present.

Therefore, even when G‑d’s light feels hidden, it’s still within reach. That’s because G‑d’s essence hasn’t changed—what has changed is how we perceive Him. In fact, once we recognize that the tzimtzum is actually an expression of G‑d’s infinite power being put in play solely for our benefit, we will be driven to capitalize on the opportunity more than ever before.

This is where our role comes in. Through our actions—performing mitzvahs, Torah study, and simply pausing to see the Divine in everyday life—we peel back the layers of concealment. The hidden becomes revealed, step by step.

And this is the beauty of G‑d’s plan. The very challenges that conceal His presence are also opportunities to bring His light into the world. When we choose to see G‑d in the mundane, we transform the darkness into light. Even in times of doubt or difficulty, G‑d is there, guiding us toward deeper understanding and connection.

The ultimate goal, however, isn’t just to endure the hiddenness but to transform it. Our world was designed as a place where G‑d’s presence could be revealed—not despite the concealment, but because of it.

So the next time life feels confusing or overwhelming, remember this: G‑d is still there, even in the moments when He feels far away. And with every act of goodness, every bit of Torah we learn, and every mitzvah we do, we’re helping to bring His light back into focus—for ourselves and for the entire world.

This isn’t just a lofty idea; it’s a call to action. Let’s embrace the opportunity to reveal G‑d’s light in our lives and the world around us. Because when we do, we’re not just uncovering the mystery—we’re finding clarity and fulfilling the very purpose of creation.