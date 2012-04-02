On his birthday each year, the Rebbe redoubled his efforts to reach out to Jews in every corner of the world.

The 11th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan marks the birth of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory. In honor of this milestone, we offer the articles and videos below to provide some insight into the significance of this special day.



Throughout his lifetime, the Rebbe marked his birthday by redoubling his efforts to reach out to Jews in every corner of the world. As Passover approaches, let’s heed the Rebbe’s call to gather the entire Jewish nation at the Seder table.

May this day bring blessings to us all, and may we be reunited with the Rebbe very soon with the coming of our righteous Moshiach.