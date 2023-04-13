Cabbage and noodles is a traditional Hungarian dish picked up by Ashkenazi Jews living there. For many, it is the ultimate comfort food. Why not combine it with another comfort food—noodle kugel?
It’s not complicated, but don’t skimp on the cooking time. The key to this dish is the slow cooking of the cabbage—you want it to really break down and caramelize.
Ingredients
- 1 large Spanish onion (or 2 smaller brown onions)
- 2 lbs green cabbage
- 4 tbsp. oil
- 12 oz. (340 grams) wide egg noodles
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 6 eggs
Directions
- Slice the onion into very thin half rounds.
- Core the cabbage and slice very thinly.
- Heat a deep frying pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add in the onions and oil. Saute for 5-10 minutes, then add the cabbage. Keep at medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low, cover pan, and cook for 45 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes to make sure it doesn’t stick.
- Cook the egg noodles. Drain but don’t rinse. Immediately mix the cabbage through the noodles. Season generously with salt and pepper.
- Mix six eggs into the noodles.
- Pour the mixture into a greased 9” x 13” baking dish (glass or ceramic will yield best results), and bake at 375°F (190°C) for 40-50 minutes. Kugel sould be golden on top, with some brown bits .
Yields: 10-12 pieces
