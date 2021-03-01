Why is a tabernacle necessary? Parshat Pekudei concludes the book of Exodus and also concludes a series of parshot dealing with the Tabernacle. The particulars of the Tabernacle have given rise to many questions, which are discussed extensively in the Talmud and other sources. But before all these specifics, two fundamental questions must be addressed. The first question relates to the time of the Tabernacle’s construction. Why was the Tabernacle erected in the wilderness, a seemingly inopportune time and setting for such an endeavor? The Song of the Sea includes the following passage: “Until Your people cross, O G‑d, until the people You gained cross over. You will bring them and plant them on Your own mountain, the place You made to dwell in, the sanctuary of G‑d, which Your hands established.” From these verses, there would appear to be a planned order to things: First they cross the sea, then the wilderness; then they enter the Land of Israel, and only at the very end of this process do they build the Sanctuary. But in reality, the Tabernacle was built almost immediately after the parting of the sea. As early as the first year after the Exodus, the people received the command to build it, and at the beginning of the second year it was already dedicated. To be sure, a distinction can ostensibly be made between the Tabernacle and the “sanctuary” mentioned in the verse. Nevertheless, it would seem that the Tabernacle should have been built at least fifty years later, after the entry into the Land, the conclusion of the wars of conquest, and the apportionment of the Land. The second question, which is more general, pertains to the very need for a tabernacle or a sanctuary in the first place. When a person is moved to do something for G‑d’s glory, the best and most straight­forward way for him to do this would seem to be on his own, in the manner that befits him. Indeed, that is precisely what was done before the Temple was built, even when the Tabernacle was already in existence, when the use of bamot (ritual platforms or altars) was permitted. The truth is that a bamah is less complicated than the Tabernacle in every respect, and is also much more accessible and personal; anyone can use it. In a reality where bamot are permitted, one who wants to bring a korban to G‑d – and not just to worship Him through prayer and the observance of His commandments – does not need to rely on the Priests, nor does he need to travel a great distance. He himself can build an earthen altar or a stone altar anywhere, even in his own yard, and then he can bring korbanot and draw himself closer to G‑d. Such service of G‑d is direct and simple. It appears that the essence of divine worship in general, and korbanot in particular, does not require a tabernacle and could have remained a private matter, for each individual to pursue personally. Consider the view of Nachmanides, for example, who points out that korbanot existed from ancient times and are not necessarily dependent on a tabernacle or sanctuary. Even if we do not take into account our sages’ interpretation that Adam brought a korban, the Torah says explicitly that Cain and Abel brought korbanot at the dawn of man’s existence. Apparently, the drive to bring korbanot is intrinsic to the human race. Every human being – not just the Jew – is entitled, according to halachah, to bring a korban to G‑d, anywhere and anytime. We, the Jewish people, are the only ones who have been limited in this regard, in that we can only bring korbanot in the Tabernacle or in the Temple. Instead of each person building his own bamah, we were commanded to build the Tabernacle, which, in many respects, is a formidable and complex task. Here, again, the question is: Why is this necessary? What is it that can be found in the Tabernacle but not at a bamah?

Two ways of serving G‑d Apparently, there is indeed a difference between korbanot brought at a bamah and korbanot brought in the Sanctuary, a phenomenon unique to Israel. These are two different ways of serving G‑d. Non-Jews who wish to serve G‑d may bring korbanot anywhere, whereas the Jewish people were assigned a different way of serving G‑d, in which they require a Temple. The first way in which one can serve G‑d – the way that is open to anyone – is on the level of the individual. One can lead his own life and try from within himself to achieve as much as possible in the service of G‑d. If his “heart moves him,” as we have seen, he can also make a private offering. If one gets up one morning, sees the sunrise, and feels that he must do something special for G‑d, he can follow his instinct and bring a korban. Likewise, one who feels that he has committed a sin and needs atonement can visit the nearest bamah and bring a korban as well. Whether it is a thanksgiving offering or an atonement offering, this offering is part of the person’s divine service as an individual. This service, which is available to Jews and non-Jews alike, can certainly bring a person close to G‑d, but it has an inherent limit – the person remains within his limitations as a human being. This service derives from the individual’s personal life, and therefore, even though it is has no restrictions, neither in the time nor in the place of the korban, the limitations inherent in this kind of divine service prevent one from breaking through to a higher level of intimacy with G‑d. The other way of serving G‑d – the way that is unique to the Jewish people – is based on the principle that the individual does not remain where he is but, rather, is encouraged to transcend the limits and dimensions of his personality. In the case of the Jewish people, korbanot and divine service in general are connected with the need for the Tabernacle or the Temple. The Temple is not merely an instrument to enable man to approach G‑d; it is also a two-way portal, a passage between the world and G‑d. To be sure, there is the aspect of man turning upward to G‑d from below in the Temple as well; but there is also the aspect of G‑d turning downward from above. G‑d dwells in the Temple, revealing Himself through it, as it says, “I will speak to you from above the Ark-cover.” These two ways of serving G‑d are interconnected. In order for G‑d to reveal Himself in the Temple, there must be an awakening of Israel from below. The place where G‑d reveals Himself is the place where all eyes are raised to Him, a kind of beacon for religious devotion. G‑d’s revelation in the Temple does not happen automatically; it requires an awakening of the will, a certain element of longing. When such collective will does not exist – whether this is intentional or the result of some constraint – the portal remains closed. The act of building a house for G‑d may seem illogical at first. After all, “the whole world is full of His glory”! What is the point of establishing a physical place and instructing G‑d to remain there? The truth is that while G‑d is present everywhere, not every place contains a portal of revelation the likes of which we described above. In order for an earthly Temple to fulfill its purpose, our hearts must be open to it. When our hearts are not open to it, even the Temple cannot help us interact with G‑d.

Forming a center The aspirations of a large community of people are channeled through the Temple – not the personal longing of one individual, but the longing of the entire community of Israel. When the aspirations are concentrated together, this forms something that transcends the limits of the individual’s personal will, and the Temple then becomes a place where G‑d can come from above to dwell down below. From the combined aspirations of the community springs something that is not always visible to the eye. When the right connection is formed among Jews, there is a twofold, threefold, or ten thousand-fold magnification of what lies within each one of them. Batteries can be joined in such a way that each one remains separate, but they can also be joined in such a way that each battery adds its energy to the whole, strengthening it. This whole is necessary so that we not remain in a situation where each individual stands separately, so that the spiritual entity called “Israel” can continue to exist. The standards of holiness required of the Jewish people as a whole are higher and stricter than those required of the individual, even if his heart has moved him. In the Temple, as in the Tabernacle, we attempt to raise the individual’s standard to an entirely different level. Instead of the bamah, which does not become invested with sanctity of place, a Sanctuary is built, around which the complete structure of the Holy and the Holy of Holies is formed. The Temple, which includes communal ­korbanot and other korbanot that cannot be brought as individual ­korbanot, was created in order to induce individuals to aspire to far more than they would when alone, to enable them to accomplish what they cannot on their own. When someone says, “What I have is sufficient for me,” this is a sign that he is still stuck on the level of his private bamah, whereas in the Temple he must transcend his own aspirations. The further he wants to go in the realm of the holy, the more is required of him in terms of purity, atonement, and ascent, level after level. The Tabernacle and the Temple radiate inward, to the sacred, but at the same time exert an influence even on what is most profane. From the moment the Tabernacle is erected, it is meaningful not only when one is inside it, but even when one is just wandering in the wilderness. From the moment the Tabernacle is erected, the whole area around it receives a center, a focal point around which various camps are formed. The Levite camp and even the Israelite camp assumed sacred significance, and as a result, it became forbidden for certain people to be inside them. Once a Tabernacle exists, even one’s own private tent is no longer what it used to be.

The urgency of erecting the Tabernacle As we have seen, the proper order of things should dictate that only when everything is already in place – they have conquered the Land, appointed a king, and wiped out the Amalekites – is it possible to build the Temple. Such an order can only be actualized once the people arrive in the land of Canaan. In truth, after the People of Israel crossed the Red Sea, if they had acted properly, the construction of the Tabernacle/Temple would likely have been a thing of the distant future. However, the construction of the Temple was not just a matter of convenience. If that were the case, the People of Israel would have postponed its construction four hundred years in anticipation of a period of quiet and calm – the optimal time to build the Temple. Instead, the construction of the Tabernacle began almost immediately. The reason this happened is that after the sin of the Golden Calf, the reality faced by the People of Israel posed a great danger to them. If they had entered the Land immediately and begun to become involved in all that entry into the Land entails, it might have been possible to postpone the construction of the Temple. But the people faced forty years of wandering in the wilderness (at least according to those who maintain that the sin of the spies occurred before the construction of the Tabernacle), and during that time they could not be left in a scattered state, wandering about in an entirely individualistic manner. Sometimes, if one is not firmly raised higher than he aspired to climb, he is liable to descend much lower than he could have anticipated. The condition of the People of Israel at the time dictated the need for something that lay beyond their own spiritual dimensions. They needed an element that would raise them higher; for otherwise, they may not have reached the stage of entering the Land at all. When it became necessary to warn the People of Israel not to sacrifice to demons, this was a sure sign that it was necessary to build the Tabernacle. In light of this, the construction of the Tabernacle became more than just an optional convenience; it became a necessity. There is an adage that appears, in various forms, in many languages: “If you can’t get through from above, try from below.” But what should be done in the opposite situation, if you can’t get through from below? Following the same pattern, it would seem that if you can’t get through from below, you must get through from above. If the usual route is blocked, you must find another route; you must leap much higher than you had originally intended. In such a situation, one must ascend in holiness, in a way that is not at all commensurate with one’s present level.