The world was riveted on the prayer-filled day of Hoshana Rabbah, as hostages were reunited with their loved ones after two years in the dungeons of hell. Amidst tears and laughter, there were cries of “Thank you G‑d,” as they gave thanks for the many miracles that sustained the hostages through the most challenging times. Here are some of the poignant stories that have moved us, which we trust will inspire you as well.

Yosef Chaim Ohana: The Lulav That Waited Photo: x.com/KolHaolam Yosef Chaim Ohana, 25, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 during the attack on the Nova music festival. Known for his kindness and courage, Yosef-Chaim stayed behind to assist others even as rockets and gunfire targeted the site. He was last seen helping the wounded. Shortly after his release, Yosef Chaim Ohana said the blessing over the Four Kinds. His father, Avraham, bought the lulav and etrog before the holiday in the hope that his son would be released in time to use it. And indeed, Yosef Chaim and the other 19 living hostages were released on Hoshana Rabbah—the last day to do the mitzvah of the Four Kinds. In a video seen around the world, Avraham can be seen putting down the lulav and etrog before running to hug his son for the first time in two years. Yosef Chaim was held with another hostage and the two were forced to listen to Muslim prayer and messages on a small radio and repeatedly pressured to convert to Islam. At one point, they managed to secretly tune into an Israeli radio frequency, and Yosef Chaim heard his father being interviewed. Knowing his father was alive and waiting for him reinvigorated him and gave him strength to stay alive through the unimaginable.

Matan Angrest: Praying in the Depths of Hell Matan is given a new pair of tefillin from Kesher Yehudi. Photo: Instagram.com/kesheryehudi Matan Angrest, 22, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from his tank near Nahal Oz after a fierce battle that left the rest of his tank crew dead. Despite being severely injured and subject to severe torture because he was a soldier, Matan maintained strong faith, describing parts of his experience as “a series of miracles.” Just weeks after his abduction, Matan demanded his captors provide him with a Siddur, Chumash, and tefillin, and shockingly they complied, with the Siddur coming directly from a senior member of Hamas. From then on, recalled Matan, “I prayed three times a day—morning, afternoon and night. It protected me; it gave me hope.”

Rom Baslavski: “I Am a Jew!” Ram looks up at the sky, minutes after being freed, outdoors for the first time in two years. Photo: IDF Rom Braslavski, 21, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from the Nova music festival, where he worked. Witnesses reported he rescued two women and continued helping others despite being wounded in both hands. When he returned, his mother, Tami, didn't understand why he kept saying “I am a Jew, I am a strong Jew.” Rom explained that throughout his captivity he was repeatedly pressured to convert to Islam. Despite promises of better conditions and increased food, for two years he resisted. “Rom didn't break,” said his mother. “As soon as he came back, he put on tefillin. We brought the tefillin to the hospital for him and he put them on.”

Avinatan Or: The Dollar That Gave Strength Photo: Instagram.com/rabbiyaakovg/ The family of Gilad Shalit, former IDF soldier who was captured and held captive in Gaza from 2006-2011, was given a dollar by Rabbi Eliyahu and Chanale Canterman, Chabad emissaries of Talbiya-Mamilla, which they held onto for their son’s protection and safe return. From the day they received the dollar, they began to see progress in securing Gilad’s release, and when he was freed, they realized it was the very same date written on the dollar (the date it was originally given by the Rebbe). Inspired by their story, Yitzhar Mordechai gave a dollar to the family of hostage Avinatan Or, 32, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7, along with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani. His hope was that if the date on the dollar for Gilad Shalit resulted in his return, the same would happen for the other hostages. When Avinatan was freed, they discovered that indeed, the date on the dollar, the day it was originally given by the Rebbe, was the exact date of his release: Hoshana Rabbah. Avinatan arrives at the hospital with his parents and girlfriend, former hostage Noa Argamani. Photo: Standwithus

Segev Khalfon: Crying Shema Segev Khalfon, 27, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from the Nova music festival. When fellow captive Ohad Ben Ami was released in February, Segev requested to see the Hamas release ceremony. After much persuasion, they let him watch. Segev Kalfon with family on board the helicopter en route to the hospital. Photo: IDF Spokesperson Segev shared how he was very happy for Ohad and then imagined that he too would be released from captivity. He dreamed of standing on that stage, completely surrounded by Hamas, proudly shouting out, “Shema Yisrael … “ Upon his release, together with his loved ones, Segev tearfully proclaimed those words that kept him going through the darkest days.

Bar Kupershtein: Thank you, G‑d! Bar Kupershtein, 23, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 while working at the Nova music festival. During the attack, he stayed to help the wounded until he was captured and kidnapped. During his captivity, Bar helped his fellow captives. “He has golden hands,” his mother, Julie, explained, “He fixed the electricity, dug the waste pit, built them a water channel, made a small area in the tunnel where they could sit alone when things were hard.” Bar is reuinted with his parents. Photo: IDF Spokesperson He also grew closer to Judaism, and upon his return, requested to wear tzitzit. Before, “he had faith, he was somewhat traditional, but not like this,” his mother said. “There were Muslims there who prayed to the Creator as well, and they observed all their holidays and fasts, and he said if they’re doing it, then he also wants to be close to the Creator … He had a dialogue with G‑d. He would say Shema Yisrael often, he prayed, and recited a chapter of Psalms he knew by heart.” Shortly after his release, Bar released a video thanking all who fought and prayed for his return: “I want to say thank you very much to everyone who prayed, supported, and didn't give up. And most importantly, thank you to the Creator, Father in Heaven."