This is a picture of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash, of one of the victims of today’s terror attack in Jerusalem.

He worked in a yeshivah. Can you guess what his role was?

Teacher? Nope.

Spiritual guide? Also not.

He was the maintenance man. And yes, you’d expect him to have tools in his hands—and he did. Except for when he had a free moment. Then, he’d go to the study hall to learn Torah.

He was dedicated to Torah, mitzvot, and chessed (kindness).

His last act in this world was one of kindness: he had secured a ride to the yeshivah, but when he heard someone saying something about needing to get to a medical appointment, he gave up his seat to that person and took the bus instead.

He was murdered five minutes later.

May the holy and pure soul of Reb Levi Yitzchok Pash go and plead before G‑d A-mighty, and ask Him to bring an end to all suffering. And may we always remember his shining personality and be inspired by his life.