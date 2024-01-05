Rabbi Saadia Gaon was the paramount Jewish leader in the Middle East in his era, the first part of the 10th century CE. His exceptional scholarship, prolific writings, and bold defense of the Torah and traditional Jewish life earned him a place among the most impactful Jewish figures of all time.

1. He Was Born in Egypt Rabbi Saadia Gaon was born to his father, Rabbi Yosef, in Fayyum, Egypt, in 882 CE. His birthplace is behind the epithet "al-Fayyumi" ("the Fayyumite") often appended to his name.

2. He Was Proficient in Many Disciplines Young Saadia spent the first two decades of his life in Egypt, devoting most of his time to the study of Scripture (Tanach) and Talmud. He also developed proficiency in secular sciences such as philosophy, astronomy, and Arabic literature, all of which he used in the field of Torah scholarship.

3. He Battled the Karaites The Karaites, a Jewish sect founded in the 8th century CE, deviated from mainstream Judaism by only following the Written Law and rejecting its rabbinic interpretation. Recognizing the threat they posed to Judaism, Rabbi Saadia published numerous pamphlets effectively dismantling their viewpoints. His eloquent and decisive refutations significantly weakened their influence, reinforcing the crucial significance of the Oral Law and safeguarding the integrity of Jewish life.

4. "Gaon" Means "Torah Genius" The term "Gaon" in Rabbi Saadia's name indicates his leadership role in the Torah academy of Sura in Babylonia. For over 400 years, from c. 600 - 1040 CE, the twin Babylonian Torah academies of Sura and Pumbedita served as the center of Jewish life and learning throughout the Jewish world. The leaders of these esteemed institutions were known as Geonim (sing. Gaon), Hebrew for "genius"—an apt description for Rabbi Saadia, one of the most famous of the 80-plus Geonim.

5. He Is Also Known as “Rasag” Rabbi Saadia is commonly referred to in rabbinic works as “Rasag,” an acronym for “Rabbi Saadia Gaon.”

6. He Was the First "Outsider" to Lead in Sura Rabbi Saadia's fame spread far and wide, and in 927 he was invited to serve as head of the academy in Sura. This was an unprecedented move, as never before had this position been filled by someone who was not a former student of the Babylonian academies. Rabbi Saadia served in this post until his death in 942, save for a seven-year hiatus caused by an unfortunate controversy.

7. Maimonides Held Him in Great Esteem Maimonides, who was born almost 200 years after Rabbi Saadia's passing, describes him in the highest of terms, writing that "if not for [Rabbi] Saadia, the Torah would have all but disappeared from among the Jewish nation."

8. He Translated the Torah into Arabic This handwritten edition features vowelized Hebrew verses (in large type), followed by Arabic translation (in smaller type), formatted to be used in the weekly review of the Torah portion as per the ancient custom of chanting the original Hebrew two times and a translation once. Rabbi Saadia emerged as a trailblazer in many areas of Jewish literature. He was the first to translate the Torah into Arabic, and for centuries, his classic translation and commentary (known as the Tafsir) was a cornerstone of Biblical study in Jewish communities throughout the Arabic-speaking world. Many of his explanations are cited and discussed by Rabbi Abraham ibn Ezra and other great medieval scholars.

9. He Was a Pioneer in Hebrew Grammar and Jewish Philosophy By the time he was 20, Rabbi Saadia authored the first work on Hebrew grammar, a dictionary named Sefer HaEgron. He also wrote Emunot V’Deiot (“Beliefs and Opinions”), a philosophical treatise clarifying the fundamentals of the Jewish faith. This groundbreaking work was the first of its kind, shaping the landscape of Jewish philosophical thought and setting the stage for future classics such as Moreh Nevuchim (“Guide for the Perplexed”) and Kuzari.

10. He Wrote Prolifically In addition to the volumes mentioned above, Rabbi Saadia authored a host of other works, including: Siddur Rasag—one of the first organized prayer books, a commentary on the mystical Sefer Yetzirah, and halachic responsa and treatises on a wide variety of topics.

11. He Wrote in Judeo-Arabic The bulk of Rabbi Saadia's writings were penned in Judeo-Arabic—Arabic words written in Hebrew letters. Some of these works were subsequently translated into other languages, such as Emunot V'Deiot, which was translated into Hebrew by Rabbi Yehuda ibn Tibbon in the 12th century.

12. He Was a Gifted Poet A talented lyricist, Rabbi Saadia composed numerous liturgical poems (piyyutim), several of which are still recited today in many Jewish congregations. His most famous poetical composition is Azharot Rabbeinu Saadia, a succinct list of the 613 commandments in rhyme, intended to be said on Shavuot. This particular poem served as the foundation for a comprehensive three-volume commentary written a millennium later by Rabbi Yerucham Fishel Perlow of Warsaw.

13. He Saved the Jewish Calendar from Catastrophe In 921, a scholar named Rabbi Aharon ben Meir proposed modifications to the Jewish calendar, departing from the longstanding system established centuries earlier by Hillel the Second. These adjustments caused a divergence where some Jews kept Yom Kippur two days earlier than others and consumed leaven (chametz) while others were still celebrating Passover. Recognizing the grave peril this schism posed to the unity of Jewish practice, Rabbi Saadia intervened decisively. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of astronomy, he exposed—both orally and in writing—the flaws in Rabbi Aharon's approach, effectively preventing a catastrophic rift within the global Jewish community.

14. His Son Was Also a Gaon About 60 years after Rabbi Saadia's death, the Sura Academy was led by his son Rabbi Dosa, an eminent scholar in his own right. (Some say he was named after the father of Rabbi Chanina ben Dosa of Talmudic fame, an ancestor of Rabbi Saadia.) A second son of Rabbi Saadia was Rabbi She'erit.