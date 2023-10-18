The Jewish people are going through a hard time. We’re collectively experiencing a mix of emotions ranging from rage to sadness, hurt to determination, pride to optimism, and trust in G‑d that all will be good. We’ve collected eight Chassidic melodies which encapsulate our current mood, with prayerful wishes for a better tomorrow.

Save Your Nation: “Hoshia Et Amecha” When Israel faced critical times in the past, the Rebbe often led the crowd in singing this tune. The lyrics are from Psalm 28:9. “Deliver Your people and bless your heritage; tend them and exalt them forever.” The uplifting tune was composed by the late Rabbi Dr. Abraham J. Twerski, and was beloved by the Rebbe. Transliteration: Hoshi'ah et amecha u'varech et nachalatecha u're'em v'nas'eim ad ha'olam. Hebrew:הושִׁיעָה אֶת עַמֶּךָ וּבָרֵךְ אֶת נַחֲלָתֶךָ וּרְעֵם וְנַשְּׂאֵם עַד הָעוֹלָם

I Have Faith In You: “Bechah Hashem Chasiti” The words of this song mean, “In You, O L‑rd, have I taken refuge; let me never be ashamed.” Taken from the Psalm 71:1, they were set to music in honor of the Rebbe’s 70th birthday. Transliteration: B'cha Hashem chasiti al-evoshah l'olam. Hebrew:בְּךָ יְהֹוָה חָסִיתִי אַל־אֵבוֹשָׁה לְעוֹלָֽם

I Believe: “Ani Maamin” “I believe with complete faith in the coming of Moshiach, and although he may tarry, I still wait every day for him to come.” These words are from Maimonides’ 13 Principles of Faith, as they were adapted into a brief declaration many say daily. Composed in the cattle cars en route to Treblinka, and adopted by Jews worldwide, this song is a testament to the faith of the Jewish People even in the darkest periods of exile. Transliteration: Ani ma'amin b'emunah sheleimah. B'vi'at haMashiach. V'af al pi sheyitmahmei'ah. Im kol zeh achakeh lo b'chol yom sheyavo. Hebrew:אֲנִי מַאֲמִין בֶּאֱמוּנָה שְׁלֵמָה. בְּבִיאַת הַמָּשִׁיחַ. וְאַף עַל פִּי שֶׁיִּתְמַהְמֵהַּ. עִם כָּל זֶה אֲחַכֶּה לּוֹ בְּכָל יוֹם שֶׁיָּבוֹא

The Downfall of the Wicked: “Vechol Karnei”

This uplifting and rousing tune recalls G‑d’s promise to the Jewish People, with snippets from Psalms 75:11 and 132:18. “I will destroy the reign of the wicked, and the power and radiance of the righteous will be elevated. The enemies of the righteous will I clothe in shame, whereas the crown of the righteous will glitter.” Transliteration: V'chol karnei resha'im agadei'a teromemnah karnot tzadik. Oyvav albish boshet v'alav yatzitz nizro. Hebrew:וְכָל קַרְנֵי רְשָׁעִים אֲגַדֵּעַ תּרוֹמַמְנָה קַרְנוֹת צַדּיק. אֽוֹיְבָיו אַלְבִּישׁ בֹּ֑שֶׁת ועָלָיו יָצִיץ נִזְרוֹ

Napoleon's March Napoleon’s armies often played this march. When Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the first Rebbe of Chabad and a critic of Napoleon, heard the melody, he adapted it into a Chassidic melody, thus transforming it from a symbol of tyranny to a beacon of spiritual triumph.

Rebuild Zion: “Ki Elokim Yoshia Tzion” The translation of this song, from Psalms 69:36-37, speaks for itself: “G‑d will redeem Zion and build the cities of Judah, and they will dwell there and possess it. The descendants of His servants will inherit it and those who love His name will establish themselves there.” Transliteration: Ki Elokim yoshi'a Tzion v'yivneh arei Yehudah v'yashvu sham viyreshuha. V'zera avadav yinchaluha v'ohavei shemo yishk'nu vah. Hebrew:כִּי אֱלֹהִים יושִׁ֚יעַ צִיּוֹן ויִבְנֶה עָרֵי יְהוּדָה וְיָשְׁבוּ שׁם וִֽירֵשׁוּהָ. וְזֶֽרַע עֲ֖בָדָיו יִנְחָלוּהָ וְאֹהֲבֵי שׁמ֗וֹ יִשְׁכְּנוּ בָהּ

Do Not Fear: “Al Tira” Customarily recited or sung at the conclusion of daily prayers by Chabad Chassidim, the lyrics are taken from Proverbs 3:25, Isaiah 8:10 and Isaiah 46:4. “Do not fear sudden terror, or the darkness of the wicked when it will come. Take counsel and it will be foiled; speak a word and it will not succeed, for G‑d is with us. And until old age I am the same, and until you turn gray I will carry; I have made and I will bear and I will carry and deliver.” Transliteration: Al-tira mipachad pit'om, u'mesho'at r'sha’im ki tavo: Utzu eitzah v'tufer dabru davar v'lo yakum, ki imanu El: V'ad-ziknah ani hu v'ad-seivah ani esbol ani asiti va'ani esa va'ani esbol va'amalait. Hebrew:אַל תִּירָא מִפַּחַד פִּתְאֹם וּמִשֹּׁאַת רְשָׁעִים כִּי תָבֹא. עֻצוּ עֵצָה וְתֻפָר דַּבְּרוּ דָבָר וְלֹא יָקוּם כִּי עִמָּנוּ אֵל וְעַד זִקְנָה אֲנִי הוּא וְעַד שֵׂיבָה אֲנִי אֶסְבֹּל אֲנִי עָשִׂיתִי וַאֲנִי אֶשָּׂא וַֽאֲנִי אֶסְבֹּל ואֲמַלֵּט