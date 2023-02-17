At first glance, this seems to be a simple question of whether one is permitted to lie.

Generally speaking, using a fake name when making cold calls seems to be a (relatively harmless) white lie. And there are some situations where not being entirely truthful is permitted, including: to maintain humility and privacy, to protect someone from harm, to protect someone from embarrassment and to maintain peace.

At the same time, even in the above situations, one should make every effort not to say an outright lie.

Even in situations where compromising truth may be permitted, one should not do so on a constant basis, as the Talmud relates:

Rav’s wife would constantly aggravate him. When he would say to her, “Prepare me lentils,” she would prepare him peas; if he asked her for peas, she would prepare him lentils. When Chiya, his son, grew up, he would reverse the requests Rav asked him to convey to her, so that Rav would get what he wanted. Rav said to Chiya: “Your mother has improved now that you convey my requests.” He said to Rav: “It is I who reverse your request to her.” Rav said to him: “This is an example of the well-known adage that people say: ‘He who comes from you shall teach you wisdom’; I should have thought of that idea myself. You, however, should not do this, as it is stated: ‘They have taught their tongue to speak lies, they weary themselves to commit iniquity, etc.’ ”

To return to our question, it would seem that if the person is using a different name to avoid embarrassment, it may be permitted. However, this isn’t something that should be done on a consistent basis, which implies that one should avoid using a different name when telemarketing.

But there’s more.