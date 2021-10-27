Join us as we mark the anniversary of passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who passed away on Shabbat, 20 Cheshvan, 5781. An international religious leader, philosopher, and respected moral voice, he was the author of over 30 books, served as the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013 and took his seat in the House of Lords in October 2009.

And to us at Chabad.org he was a dear friend, inspired by the Rebbe, who shared freely of his Torah teachings and insights with our readers all over the world.

Please browse his teachings below and dedicate your Torah study in his memory, joining us in praying for the soul of Harav Yaakov Zvi ben David Arieh z"l.