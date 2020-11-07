Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former Chief Rabbi of Great Britain and noted Jewish philosopher, orator, author and leader whose extensive works of Torah scholarship and moral philosophy inspired and influenced individuals and communities around the world, passed away on Nov. 7. He was 72 years old. Born in Lambeth, London, in 1948, the eldest of four brothers, Jonathan Henry (Yaakov Zvi) Sacks grew up in a traditional Jewish home. For the rest of his life, he would cite the example of his father—a textile merchant whose piety and faith compensated for his lack of formal Jewish education—as a guiding inspiration for his inspiring career. Sacks was educated at leading private schools in Great Britain before enrolling at Cambridge University, where he became leader of the Jewish students’ group during the terrifying run-up to the Six Day War. Amid the euphoria that followed Israel’s stunning victory, he found himself and his fellow Jewish students with an awakened sense of Jewish identity and pride and a sense of purpose and mission. RELATED In his capacity as a student leader the young scholar first met Chabad Rabbis Shmuel Lew and Feivish Vogel, who would frequently visit the university, teaching, inspiring and uplifting the Jewish students. Together with the rabbis, Sacks helped organize Chabad’s first Shabbaton on campus in Cambridge in the winter of 1968, the start of what became a lifelong partnership with Chabad-Lubavitch all over the world. The Chassidic activists opened up a new world to the budding philosopher, who was intrigued by traditional Chassidic contemplative prayer and how a person praying emerged from the experience a visibly changed individual. While an undergraduate, Sacks traveled to America. Towards the end of his trip, he took a three-day bus ride to New York in order to meet the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—to discuss a wide variety of issues related to religion, faith and philosophy. Near the end of their discussion, the Rebbe challenged Sacks to take an even more proactive leadership role in spreading Jewish awareness and observance among his fellow students. The meeting had a profound influence on the young man’s life, and Sacks became increasingly committed to Jewish study, observance and outreach after returning to university. During his time in Cambridge, he hosted a biweekly Torah class in his room, led by Lew. Before the class began, the two of them studied a Chassidic teaching privately, while Sacks earned a first-class honors degree in philosophy. The following year, he flew to Israel to study in Kfar Chabad, his first immersive yeshivah experience.

‘The Rebbe Challenged Me to Lead’ Following graduation from Cambridge, Sacks again met with the Rebbe and asked in a written note whether he should become an economist, a lawyer or an academic philosopher. The Rebbe crossed out all three alternatives and advised Sacks to become a congregational rabbi and to eventually train other rabbis as well. More than any other mentor, Sacks later wrote, “the Rebbe challenged me to lead,” and referred to the Rebbe as one of the greatest Jewish leaders, “not just of our time, but of all time.” While continuing to work towards a Ph.D. in philosophy at Oxford and Kings College, Sacks studied and received ordination at London’s Jews’ College under Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch, and at the Eitz Chaim yeshivah, before embarking on a career in the rabbinate. Sacks (front row, second from right, with his hand on his chin) attending a lecture for students by Rabbi Zalman Posner, celebrating the opening of Lubavitch House in London, in March 1968. He also participated regularly in the classes on Chassidism given by Rabbi Nachman Sudak, late head of Lubavitch UK. In response to the Rebbe’s 1971 call to increase Torah study, he began writing a weekly rendering of the Rebbe’s most intricate teachings on the writings of Rashi, rendered into ludic and relatable English. This became the basis of his first book: Torah Studies. He went on to author more than 30 books and thousands of articles, and published lectures on Torah subjects, contemporary Judaism and general issues of morality and ethics, many of which can be studied on Chabad.org. On a personal level, he had a deep affinity for language, art and music. He once related that he had asked the Rebbe if his growing love for Chabad Chassidism would preclude him from pursuing those passions. The Rebbe responded that, on the contrary, it would only deepen his appreciation to the extent that it would more than compensate for anything he would avoid out of deference to halachah.

Congregational Leader and a ‘Rabbi’s Rabbi’ In 1978, following the Rebbe’s suggestion that he hold a community pulpit, he was appointed rabbi of the Golders Green synagogue in London. Since he was still teaching at the time, the United Synagogues needed to amend their bylaws to allow Sacks to fulfil the Rebbe’s wish that he concurrently teach rabbinical students and lead a congregation. In 1983, he became rabbi of the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in Central London, a position he held until 1990. Between 1984 and 1990, Sacks also served as Principal of Jews’ College. Again, following the Rebbe’s counsel, he served as chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013 and took his seat in the House of Lords in October 2009. At his 1991 induction ceremony, he said that he hoped to lead to a revitalization of British Jewry, catalyzed by a “love of every Jew, love of learning [Torah], love of G‑d, a profound contribution to British society and an unequivocal attachment to Israel.” A careful student of history would note that he echoed nearly verbatim the words said by his mentor, the Rebbe, 40 years earlier when he accepted the mantle of leadership, stating that his leadership would be based on the same three “loves.” Indeed, under his tenure, Jewish education in the United Kingdom shot up, with day-school enrollment booming and new schools opening. Adapting the Rebbe’s model of Chabad-Lubavitch centers being almost invariably led by a husband-and-wife team, he converted the leadership of each congregation under his stewardship for being rabbi-led to being led by a “rabbinical couple,” who each brought their strengths and abilities to the congregation.