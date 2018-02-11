The Color Red Rabbi Chaim Elazar Spira of Munkács, known as the Minchat Elazar (b. 1868), records a custom to carry a red cloth or similar red item to ward off ayin hara. He explains that different colors represent different Divine attributes, and red represents gevurah (stringency and judgment), which is sometimes linked with negative spiritual energy. Thus, by having the red item, one can overcome an ayin hara, beating evil at its own game. Note that he makes no mention of bracelets or strings, and there’s good reason for that.

Pagan Ways There are certain foreign, superstitious practices that, although not idol worship in the strict sense, are nevertheless forbidden due to their pagan origins. These are referred to as darkei Amori (“the ways of the Amorites”). In a list of such practices found in the Tosefta (an extra-Mishnaic work), “tying a red string on one's finger,” is listed. This implies that wearing a red string falls under the rubric of a forbidden pagan practice. Now, there are some who explain that despite the Tosefta, the red string is not a violation of darkei Amori (see footnote ). Others, however, maintain that it is indeed problematic. It is said that the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, was once asked about this in a private audience. He was initially hesitant to express his view on the red string bracelets, but then cautioned against them due to the issue of darkei Amori.

Red or Blue? On the topic of which colors can ward off the evil eye, I would venture to say that blue, or more specifically techelet (indigo), is a much better candidate. The Zohar states that if someone looks at you with an evil eye, look at something the color of techelet and the evil eye will have no power over you. This is perhaps connected to the Talmudic teaching that techelet resembles the sea, which reflects the sky, which is reminiscent of G‑d’s “throne.”