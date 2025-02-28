Where Is Shushan?

The story of Purim is a most dramatic story of Divinely-orchestrated palace intrigue, so fantastic and wonderful it reads like a fairy tale. Where did it happen? And what archeological evidence points to it?

In addition to the Book of Esther, Shushan is mentioned in the books of Ezra, Nehemiah, and Daniel. In fact, according to local tradition, Daniel, who lived and worked in Shushan, is buried not far from the ancient royal palace.

Strategically located at the foot of the Zagros Mountains near the bank of the Karkheh Kūr River, Shushan has been inhabited since the beginning of civilization and served as the capital of the ancient kingdom of Elam. After the area was conquered by the Persian Empire, Shushan was named one of the three capital cities and home to the royal winter palace.

The Book of Esther opens in the royal palace of the capital city of Shushan. About 150 years ago, archeologists identified the location of Shushan as the current village of Shush in today’s Iran. It is also known as Susa.

Does the Description of the Palace Match?

Darius the Great, who built the winter palace in Shushan, also built the city of Persepolis, 700 kilometers southeast, where he constructed a summer palace.

The palaces at Shushan and Persepolis can be presumed to be quite similar to each other. Though the ruins of the Shushan palace are not well preserved, we can learn more about it from the ruins of the Persepolis palace.

In Shushan, King Darius reconstructed his new capital city on three existing mounds. First, he brought all three mounds to the same height by filling in some areas and leveling off others. Then he built the palace on one of the mounds and deepened the valley between that mound and the next one to separate the palace from the rest of the city.

To get to the palace, a visitor would have to cross a 30-meter bridge over the deep ditch and enter through the King’s Gate – presumably the same gate where, according to the Book of Esther, Mordechai overheard the plot against Ahasuerus. The gate, discovered by archeologists in 1970, was massive, measuring 40 meters by 30 meters. It consisted of a main room and two side rooms, likely used by guards. Four columns, each 13 meters tall, supported the roof of the main room. On the base of one of the columns, an inscription reads, “King Xerxes said, ‘King Darius my father built this palace.’”

The rest of the palace complex consisted of two parts: an apadana, the official section, where formal ceremonies were conducted, and a residential section, which we can presume included the House of the Women, where Esther was taken.

The apadana was enormous, 10,000 square meters in size, with a ceiling soaring up to 20 meters high. The roof was held up by six rows of six giant pillars, each topped by a colossal capital.

A stone platform discovered near the southern wall likely held the throne. Three porticoes bordered the apadana on the east, north, and west sides. Each had two rows of six columns.

The royal residence, situated south of the apadana, occupied about 38,000 square meters. It was arranged around three courtyards, decreasing in size from east to west. At the foot of the northern façade of the outermost courtyard, archeologists found a lion relief, made of glazed bricks. We can theorize that it was to this courtyard that Haman came in the middle of the night, intending to ask the king to hang Mordechai on the gallows he had prepared.

To get from one courtyard to the next, a visitor would have to pass a double guardroom, and to get to the innermost courtyard, one had to pass three guardrooms. The king’s own chamber faced the inner courtyard. Possibly, it was there that Esther stopped and waited for the king to stretch out his scepter, indicating to the guards of the inner courtyard that they should allow her in.

Archeologists discovered the palace’s foundation tablets near the entrance to the throne room. On the foundation tablets, the king describes the building of the palace. King Darius begins his description, “The palace which I built at Susa, its ornamentation was brought from afar.”

He goes on to list many different materials that were used in the building, along with which nation contributed that particular material. For example, the cedar timber was brought from Lebanon, the gold was brought from Sardis and Bactria, and the silver and ebony were brought from Egypt. He concludes, “At Susa a very excellent [work] was ordered, a very excellent [work] was brought to completion.”

Inscriptions from King Xerxes were also found in the palace. It appears that he completed the construction that his father had begun.