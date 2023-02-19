Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ cup oil
- ½ cup boiling water
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract OR 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (plus some zest)
- Confectioners' sugar
Filling
- Raspberry jam
- Desiccated coconut
- Chocolate chips
- Chopped nuts of your choice (walnuts, pecans, or almonds would all work well)
Directions
- Sift the flour into a bowl. Add the baking powder, oil, salt, and vanilla or lemon.
- Pour the boiling water into the bowl and mix with a spoon until the dough comes together in a ball. Set aside to cool.
- Once the dough has reached room temperature, see if it feels too sticky or loose to work with. If so, add more flour, a little at a time, until it is workable.
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper (with cooking oil spray).
- Divide dough into two equal parts. On a sheet of parchment paper, roll one piece of dough into a rectangle. Spread with a layer of raspberry jam, and then sprinkle coconut, chopped nuts, and chocolate chips on top. Carefully roll up lengthwise into a log. Tuck the ends under. Score with a knife. Carefully pick up the log and transfer to the greased baking sheet. (If you can’t pick it up, just slide the whole piece of parchment paper onto the pan). Repeat with remaining dough.
- Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 30 minutes. Give it some time to cool down before cutting along the slits you made earlier. (If not serving immediately, wait and cut it later, so it doesn’t dry out). Dust with confectioners' sugar.
Yields: Approximately 16 pieces
