I recall early Friday afternoons as a kid, when I would finally go home after spending all week at a boarding yeshivah. The drive was about two hours, and I distinctly remember my father coming each week to pick us up. Regardless how early he came, there was always an intense feeling that Shabbat was imminent and we must rush home to make it in time. “We have to leave now, or we’ll get stuck in traffic! Shabbat is coming; let’s go!” And so it was each week. My siblings and I would hustle into the car before the menace of California traffic slowed down our Friday afternoon like a tortoise trudging along the highway. As an adult, I later wondered to myself, “There really was plenty of time, so why did we rush out like a house on fire?” But upon further reflection, I realized that with his Friday afternoon hustling, my father taught me a critical lesson.

“Today’s the Day” The Torah portionof Ki Tavo depicts Moses’ last day on earth. Understandably, it was a busy day, and Moses had much to say in his parting message to the people he had shepharded for so many years. Among other things, he said: You have seen all that G‑d did before your very eyes in the land of Egypt . . . Yet until this day, G‑d has not given you a heart to know, eyes to see and ears to hear. What happened “on this day” exactly that earned the people a “heart to know, eyes to see, and ears to hear?” Rashi tells us a fascinating story: On that day, Moses gave the Torah scroll to the members of the Tribe of Levi. This set off a firestorm among the people, as they came running to Moses, crying, “Hey, we also stood at Mount Sinai and accepted the Torah! Why are you giving the Torah exclusively to the Levites? If things go unchecked, they may someday claim the Torah as their own!” Moses’s reaction is quite puzzling. Rashi tells us that, “Moses rejoiced over this matter” going so far as to exclaim that it was only on this day that the people became “the nation of G‑d.” Now, considering this was Moses’s final day on earth, couldn’t they give their beloved and devoted leader a break? Could they really not stop complaining on the last day of life? And why did it make Moses so happy? Why did he celebrate this (possibly unfounded) anxiety?

Healthy Anxiety Moses was excited to see how much the people cared about being “in.” That was final proof that these people were for real and that the Jewish nation was well established. Throughout their time in the desert, you would have to be blind not to notice that the tribe of Levi received preferential treatment. While the entire nation was promised a portion in the future land, the Leviim were not. “G‑d is their inheritance,” the Torah states. As servants in the Temple and a tribe dedicated to Torah study, the Levites stood visibly apart. This status gave rise to a somewhat anxious feeling among the people. They worried, “Maybe the Torah isn’t really for us ordinary folk. Perhaps the holy Levites are the trueflag bearers of our nation, and we’re just followers lucky to experience a thing or two once in a while.” So when on his final day on earth, Moses specifically gave the Torah scroll to the Levites, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. “The Torah doesn’t only belong to the Levites!” they protested. “Their affinity with G‑d is the property of every Jew!” When Moses heard this, he was thrilled. It proved to him just how much the average Jew wants to be close to G‑d.