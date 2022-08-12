Before hitting the ground running, small business owners carefully consider how they’re going to structure their legal corporation. A very common setup is what’s called a “pass-through entity” — a legal business entity that passes any income it makes straight to the owners, shareholders, or investors. As a result, only these individuals—and not the entity itself—are taxed on the revenues. Pass-through entities are commonly used to avoid double taxation, which happens with income from regular corporations, such as a C corporation. This type of entity has a long history in the United States and is on the rise. According to one report, in the early 1980s, almost all business income in the United States was generated by C corporations. But by 2104, of the 26 million businesses in the United States, 95 percent were pass-throughs, while only 5 percent were C-corporations. This isn’t a lesson about tax codes. But running a pass-through entity isn’t limited to business; we would do well to apply it to life itself.

Milk and Honey Parshat Eikevis replete with descriptions of the Land of Israel, as Moses tells the Jewish people that they are about to entire a precious land with many beautiful qualities, including this famous depiction: The land that G‑d promised to your forefathers ... a land flowing with milk and honey. What’s the significance of these two particular items? Everything in the Torah is precise, so if two specific items are linked to the uniqueness of the land, there must be a deeper message they convey.

It’s all About the Honey We’ll leave milk for a different time and concentrate on honey. It turns out that there’s a lot we can learn from bees and how they go about making honey. For starters, a bee’s primary function is to pollinate flowers, collect nectar, and make honey. From flower to flower, honey bees are critical to making the world go round. The other thing honey bees are famous for is their stinger. Just ask any kid in the park as they run in terror from the buzzing bee. But once the kid has calmed down, the first thing parents tell their children is the comforting fact that bees are largely harmless, for they only use their stingers in self-defense. Unless they don’t feel threatened, they will not strike first. Just stand still and mind your own business and chances are you’ll be fine. In other words, the bee is really only concerned with making honey, and will only use its stinger when something gets in the way of that goal. Like the bee who buzzes around and collects nectar, we, too, are tasked with moseying about and collecting sweet things. Whether it’s a personal odyssey or a literal geographic journey, G‑d sent us into this world with a spiritual mission: fly around, collect the materials of your life, and make them into something holy and sweet. But sometimes things get in the way. Whether it’s a friend mocking you for trying to keep Shabbat, or an internal struggle with not speaking negatively about others, it’s bound to happen. And like the bee, that’s when you need to bring out your stinger. Something’s getting in the way of your mission? It’s time to act in self-defense. When necessary, we must proactively fight negativity, banish opposition, and deal with darkness. Firmly give that mocking neighbor a piece of your mind, and grapple with your irresistible desire for some juicy gossip. But like the bee, only use the stinger when you absolutely have to. Otherwise, the only thing you should be concerned with is positivity—making honey.