Contradictory Verses At first blush, the answer seems to be a resounding no! Indeed, we read in the portion of Eikev: “For the L‑rd, your G‑d … will show no favor, nor will He take a bribe.” What does the verse even mean? How would one “bribe” the Creator anyway? G‑d is an infinite being who, by definition, lacks for nothing. Moreover, is it not blindingly obvious that the only truly Perfect Being would not stoop to lowly bribery? Does this really need to be said? And if, indeed, G‑d would never accept a bribe, how do we make sense of the verse, “He will take a bribe from a wicked man’s bosom,” which becomes even more troublesome when we read the Midrashic commentary: What is the bribe that the Holy One Blessed Is He takes from the wicked in this life? Repentance and good deeds. The Holy One Blessed Is He said to Israel: “My children, return while the gates of repentance remain open, because I accept bribes in your earthly life. By contrast, once I sit in judgement when you reach the next life, I do not accept bribes…” So, yes bribes or no bribes?

Repentance Is Bribery, in a Good Way Of course, we could answer – as do several commentators – that accepting repentance for a sin is not really a bribe. It is true, as Maimonides explains, that no number of good deeds will wipe away a bad one. If a person commits both bad and good deeds, they don’t cancel each other out. Rather, reward will accrue for the good deed, and punishment for the bad ones. That is true for regular good deeds. Repentance, though, is not just a good deed. By regretting and apologizing for one’s misdeeds, they are cleansed and washed away. If G‑d were to use the person’s mitzvot in order to overlook his or her aveirot (sins), that would indeed be a form of bribery. But accepting repentance is very different, because through teshuva the aveirot cease to exist – the bad deeds are undone, not merely compensated for by good deeds. According to this logic, then, G‑d does not take bribes in the form of good deeds, and the reason He accepts repentance is because it isn’t, in fact, a bribe. If this was supposed to clear things up, it has not. If repentance is not considered a bribe, why does the Midrash call it so? In which way is accepting repentance “taking bribes from a wicked man”? And if repentance is a form of bribery, how can we reconcile that with the verse that G‑d “takes no bribes”? It seems we are right back to where we started!