In this week’s parshah, Eikev, we read: “And now Israel, what is G‑d your L‑rd asking of you? Only to revere Him, to walk in His ways, to love Him.”

What is G‑d asking of us? How does one revere and love G‑d?

When G‑d created this world, He hid His presence. You can know that He is here, but you can’t see Him. This enables freedom of choice. Because if G‑d were visible, we would be ashamed to sin. His presence would be so imposing that we would not have a choice.

Since G‑d can’t be seen, it is possible to occasionally forget that He is here.

He wants you to make Him a real part of your life. To develop such a close relationship with Him that His presence is as tangible as if you could see Him.

This takes a strong commitment, getting to know G‑d through the study of his Torah and getting closer to him through prayer. Using words like Baruch Hashem (“Blessed is G‑d”), b’ezrat Hashem (“With G‑d’s help”) and im yirtzeh Hashem (“If G‑d wills it”). When making important decisions, ask: What does G‑d want?

When Hashem is felt in your life, you can’t help but follow in His ways. Your choice to make G‑d important in your home is true reverence. The more you develop your relationship with Him, the more your life will become an expression of your love for him.

Thank G‑d, I am blessed with many visitors, people of all levels of Jewish observance. The one thing that is clear is that all of them believe deeply in G‑d. We all believe. Yet G‑d wants even more; He wants us to feel Him in our day-to-day lives.

I bless you that when you welcome Shabbat into your home, you truly feel G‑d’s presence, and that this presence permeates your entire being.