In the portion of Behaalotecha, we read about the mitzvah of Pesach Sheni (the “Second Passover”). If someone was impure or far away when the Passover sacrifice was being brought, he should bring it one month later, on Pesach Sheni.

The first unique thing about this mitzvah is that the Torah tells us the story of how this mitzvah came to be. “There were people who were impure. . . . They came before Moses . . . saying, ‘Why should we lose out . . . ?’”

Another unique thing is that they asked only about being impure—a condition that was no fault of their own. However, G‑d added that if a person is far away (which is understood to mean even a minimal distance), he too can make up on Pesach Sheni.

What lesson can we take from these two oddities: the story behind the mitzvah, and the addition of the person who is far, but not really far at all?

You can be near and far at the same time. You can be physically close, yet detached and distant in attitude—here in body, elsewhere in mind. For example, you could be praying to G‑d; you are saying the words, but your mind is wandering. G‑d wants us to be close to Him, to love Him, and yet it is possible to be so close and totally ignore Him.

To this person, G‑d says: “I still want you to be close to Me. Try again. Do it better.”

Like the people in the story of Pesach Sheni, you need to really want it. If you do, it will always be possible to get close to Hashem.

At home, too, our spouses and our children yearn for our love and closeness. While we might be with them physically, they may feel ignored because our attention is not focused on them.

Not able to move, I yearn to hug and play with my kids. I realize the value of spending quality time with them, and I do the best I can in my circumstance to be with them.

First you need to realize what you are missing out on. Then you need to truly want to change. Finally, you have to know that they yearn for this connection and will welcome your love.

Don’t give up on the best thing you have.